Ranji Trophy final, Gujarat vs Mumbai Day 1, live cricket score: Mumbai 128-4

Defending champions Mumbai, who topped Group A and became the first team to enter the last-eight, are chasing history when they take on Gujarat in the final of the 83rd Ranji Trophy at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore today. Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy on 41 of the 45 occasions they have reached the final and Aditya Tare’s boys start as favourites against Gujarat. Catch live cricket score and updates of Day 1 of the Gujarat vs Mumbai vs Ranji Trophy final here. (Follow: India A vs England XI live cricket score)

1:16 pm IST: Big wicket! Aditya Tare (4) is gone. Thick inside edge on to the pads and the ball goes to Rujul Bhatt at first slip. Hardik Patel gets his first wicket and Mumbai are 128-4 after 38.1 overs. Siddhesh Lad is out in the middle.

1:08 pm IST: Good over for Mumbai after Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal. Twelve runs off it as Suryakumar Yadav picks up two boundaries off Chintan Gaja. Mumbai 118-3 after 36 overs.Captain Aditya Tare is now out in the middle. Mumbai 118-3 after 36 overs.

1:02 pm IST: It was a suicidal run! Selfish display from Suryakumar Yadav as he forces Prithvi Shaw for a single. Shaw was stranded in the middle and had to pay the price. He’s gone for 71 as Manprit Juneja throws it to Parthiv Patel who completes the dismissal. Mumbai 106/3 after 35 overs

12:55 pm IST: Prithvi Shaw is run out, involved in a massive mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav and was stranded on the crease. Mumbai 106-3.

Mumbai's batting nursery still producing fine flowers. Match-winning century on debut in a Ranji semi-final for young Prithvi Shaw at 17! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2017

12:51 pm IST: Mumbai’s 100 came off the last ball of the 34th over. Hardik Patel and Chintan Gaja continue proceedings after lunch. Prithvi Shaw is unbeaten on 71.

12:50 pm IST: Post lunch session begins on Day 1. Mumbai reached 100 runs with Prithvi Shaw not out on 71 and Suryakumar Yadav on 9.

Here's how Mumbai and Gujarat fared against each other in the #RanjiTrophy @paytm pic.twitter.com/dPkD3SFGha — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2017

12:06 pm IST: It is lunch on Day 1. Suryakumar Yadav edges the last ball to the fence; his second scoring shot in 48 deliveries. Mumbai 97/2 after 32 overs. Shaw (70 off 90 balls); Suryakumar (7 off 48 balls)

12:00 pm IST: Chintan Gaja has been brought back in the attack replacing RP SIngh who had a terrific second spell of 4-2-2-1. There was a huge appeal for caught behind against Suryakumar Yadav in the fifth ball of the 30th over but the umpire turns it down. Mumbai 92/2 after 30 overs. Prithvi Shaw 69.

11:48 am IST: Prithvi Shaw has been dropped yet again. It’s Chirag Gandhi who drops him at backward point this time on 26.4 overs. A bit of drama as it seemed he had taken the catch cleanly but television replays suggested otherwise. Hardik Patel could have got the big wicket in his maiden over but it’s another let-off for Prithvi. Mumbai 88/2 after 27 overs.

11:33 am IST: RP Singh has been brought back into the attack. He starts off with two back to back maidens. Rush Kalaria from the other end has completed six overs of his second spell. Mumbai 81/2 after 24 overs. Shaw 58, Suryakumar 3.

11:12 am IST: Fifty for Prithvi Shaw (Eight fours, 56 balls). Steals a single off the last ball of the 20th over. Good over for Mumbai. Eight runs. Mumbai 72/2 after 20 overs.

10:56 am IST: Chintan Gaja strikes. Shreyas Iyer goes back on 14 (34). Chases a wide ball outside off-stump and gets an edge. It’s bread and butter stuff for Parthiv and Iyer heads back. Mumbai 54/2 after 17.1 overs. In comes Suryakumar Yadav.

10:51 am IST: Drinks have been taken. Prithvi has raced on to 32 off 45 balls. Shreyas Iyer is unbeaten on 11. Mumbai 48/1 after 16 overs

10:40 am IST: Mumbai 47/1 after 15 overs. Shaw 31, Iyer 11. Shaw has been dropped on 25. It was a regulation catch at slips. The ball was travelling to the first slip but Samit Gohil at second slip interferes and fumbles. Big let-off for Mumbai.

10:25 am IST: A better over from RP Singh. Just two off it after being hammered for 10 in the last. Mumbai 35/1 after 11 overs

10:15 am IST: Mumbai suddenly jump to 33/1 in 10 overs. Shaw has been attacking with three fours in his 19. Iyer is opening up too - 10 off 13 balls.

Watch Prithvi Shaw's brush with luck on 99 en route his maiden FC ton on debut @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #MUMvTN here - https://t.co/2l1tJfb6ge — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017

10:08 am IST: RP Singh, the former Indian left-arm pacer, is moving the ball well. The delivery that trapped Herwadkar LBW swung in and struck on the front pad as the batsman shuffled. Mumbai 14/1 after 8 overs.

10:05 am IST: RP Singh has struck for Gujarat. Mumbai have lost the left-handed opener Akhil Herwadkar for 4. Prithvi Shaw, batting on 9, has been joined by Shreyas Iyer.

9:58 am IST: Mumbai 13/0 after 6 overs

9:49 IST: Gujarat will miss the services of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, whose 6/23 helped dismiss Jharkhand for 111 in the second innings of the semifinal. Bumrah has been picked in the ODI and T20 squads that will take on England and will thus have to report for national duty.

9:40 am IST: After two maiden overs Mumbai gets off the mark. Prithvi Shaw scores a single off RP Singh.

9:35 am IST: Akhil Herwadkar and Prithvi Shaw open innings for Mumbai. RP Singh and Rush Kalaria have the new ball for Gujarat.

9:28 am IST: Gujarat Playing XI

9:25 am IST: Mumbai playing XI

9:15 am IST: Gujarat wins toss, and opt to bowl against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final.

Mumbai and Gujarat met once the group stages of the Ranji Trophy. The match had ended in a tame draw but Gujarat had taken the first-innings lead.

Gujarat have reached the Ranji Trophy final for the first time in 66 years. It was in Indore that they lost the only previous final they had featured in — against Holkar.

However, Gujarat, who crushed Jharkhand to reach the final, won’t be pushovers as they have experienced Parthiv Patel, RP Singh and the prolific Priyank Panchal in the side. But Gujarat will miss the services of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, whose 6/23 helped dismiss Jharkhand for 111 in the second innings of the semifinal.

Bumrah has been picked in the ODI and T20 squads that will take on England and will thus have to report for national duty.

Gujarat Team

PK Panchal, MB Patel, RH Bhatt, JJ Bumrah, IH Chaudhary, CT Gaja, CJ Gandhi, SB Gohel, MC Juneja, RB Kalaria, BH Merai, HP Patel, KP Patel, Parthiv Patel, DJ Raval, RP Singh

Mumbai Team

VV Dabholkar, TU Deshpande, RH Dias, AA Girap, VKD Gohil, AA Herwadkar, SS Iyer, ED Kerkar, SD Lad, AM Nayar, BS Sandhu, SM Shaikh, PP Shaw, Aditya Tare, SN Thakur, PG Waghela, SA Yadav