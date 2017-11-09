Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal ton puts Karnataka in charge vs Delhi

Mayank Agarwal’s unbeaten century helped Karnataka gain an upper hand against Delhi on the first day of their Ranji Trophy tie in Alur, Karnataka.

The hosts finished the day on 348 for four with Agarwal on 169, leaving Delhi with an uphill task.

After winning the toss, Karnataka elected to bat and although they lost the wicket of KL Rahul early on, Agarwal and opener Ravikumar Samarth put them back on track. The two added 112 for the second wicket as Karnataka blunted the Delhi bowling attack. After Samarth’s dismissal, Delhi managed to remove Karun Nair cheaply, for 15.

However, such is Karnataka’s strength in batting that after Nair, Manish Pandey walked in to bat and began scoring freely.

Pandey and Agarwal added 136 runs for the fourth wicket in just 32 overs as Karnataka went past the 300-run mark.

The 26-year-old Agarwal had scored a triple century in Karnataka’s last match, against Maharashtra at Pune. Karnataka won that game by an innings and 136 runs.

For Delhi, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vikas Mishra and Manan Sharma picked a wicket each. Khejroliya had made the opening breakthrough.

But the Delhi bowling, for a large part, lacked bite.

They are missing Ishant Sharma, who is joining the India Test team that plays Sri Lanka in the first Test next week. Ishant had led them in the earlier rounds, helping them snare two wins out of three matches to be placed second in the points table.

In Ishant’s absence, former India U-19 World Cupper Rishabh Pant is leading the side. Pant had issues as captain with some senior members of the side last year. However, the selectors kept faith in him and made him Ishant’s replacement.