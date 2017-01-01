Ranji Trophy: Mumbai fight back as Tamil Nadu end Day 1 on 261/6

Defending champions Mumbai reduced Tamil Nadu to 261 for six in their first innings on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

Mumbai got wickets at crucial moments as opening batsman Abhinav Mukund (38), Kaushik Gandhi (50) and Baba Indrajit (64) were not able to convert their innings into a big one.

Vijay Shankar (41 not out) and Aswin Crist (9 not out) were playing at the end of the first day, which Tamil Nadu failed to make their own.

Medium pacers Shardul Thakur (2-64), Abhishek Nayar (2-56) and Balwinder Sandhu (1-46) made deep impact for Mumbai, while left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil also bagged a wicket towards the end.

Tamil Nadu got off to a decent start, losing their first wicket on 46 as opening batsman Ganga Sridhar Raju (19) offered a catch to Aditya Tare off a Nayar delivery.

His fellow opening partner, left-hander Mukund (38) joined him in the pavillion soon, edging behind to Tare off Sandhu.

At 68-2, Kaushik (50) and Indrajit (64) joined hands and put them at a good position with a 110-run stand for the third wicket.

While Kaushik registered his third fifty, Indrajit recorded his 10th fifty in first-class cricket.

Mumbai hit back with three quick wickets within a space 24 runs between 63rd and 69th over. Indrajit was the first to go, getting caught by Tare off Thakur. Kaushik too failed to keep his concentration going as he was caught by Praful Waghela off a delivery from Nayar.

Dinesh Karthik (16) too perished as Thakur got a LBW decision as Tamil Nadu reeled at 202-5.

Gohil too came into the act, taking out Baba Aparajit (9) as Tamil Nadu reached 231-6.

Afterwards, Shankar and Crist ensured that they don’t lose any more wickets till the end of day. Shankar was not out on 41, featuring eight fours, while Crist was on 9 when the umpires called it a day.