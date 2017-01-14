Ranji Trophy: Mumbai suffer rare defeat in final

Mumbai are the kings of the Ranji Trophy. They have won the tournament a record 41 times. They have reached the final 46 times, meaning whenever they reach a final, they have rarely lost. Heading into the 2016/17 final, Mumbai were determined to win the title for a record 42nd time but they were thwarted by a magnificent 143 from Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel as Gujarat won their maiden title.

Gujarat successfully chased down 313, which is the highest in a final of the Ranji Trophy. The previous highest was 310/9 by Hyderabad against Nawanagar at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in 1937-38. This was Mumbai’s first loss in a Ranji final after 26 years. Here are the other instances when they lost in the final of the tournament

1947/48 final vs Holkar

Venue: Nehru stadium, Indore

Result: Lost by nine wickets

Holkar ‘s CS Nayudu and CK Nayudu picked up three wickets each to bowl Bombay out for 191. CS Nayudu smashed 96 to give the hosts a 170-run lead. Hiralal Gaekwad picked up 6/90 to give Holkar their second Ranji title

1979/80 final vs Delhi

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Result: Lost by 240 runs

Mohinder Amarnath’s (191) and Kirti Azad’s (102) helped Delhi reach 547 all out. Bombay were bowled out for 245 but Delhi batted and set Bombay a target of 480. Bishan Singh Bedi picked up 5/60 to give Delhi the title with a 240-run win

1982/83 final vs Karnataka

Venue: Wankhede stadium, Mumbai

Result: Match drawn (Karnataka won on first innings lead)

Bombay smashed 534 thanks to Chandrakant Pandit’s 157. Karnataka managed a 17-run lead thanks to Roger Binny’s 115 and Arani Jayaprakash’s 89. Bombay slammed 213 in 27 overs thanks to Sandeep Patil’s 121 but Karnataka hung on to draw the match and win the title.

1990/91 final vs Haryana

Venue: Wankhede stadium, Mumbai

Result: Lost by two runs

Haryana notched up 522 and Bombay responded with 410. Haryana managed 242 and Bombay were set a target of 355. Dilip Vengsarkar’s 139 and Sachin Tendulkar’s 96 off 75 balls got Bombay close to the line. However, it was not enough as Bombay lost the match by two runs.

2016/17 final vs Gujarat

Venue: Holkar stadium, Indore

Result: Lost by five wickets

Mumbai were bowled out for 228 and Gujarat took a 100-run lead thanks to Parthiv Patel’s 90. Abhishek Nayar’s 91 and Shreyas Iyer’s 82 helped Mumbai to 411, setting Gujarat a target of 312. But, Patel led from the front again with 143 to help Gujarat win their first title.