Prithvi Shaw does a Sachin Tendulkar as Mumbai beat TN, enter Ranji Trophy final

Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant hundred on debut as defending champions Mumbai cruised into the final of the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy after defeating Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the semi-final in Rajkot on Thursday.

Mumbai, the 41 times champions, will now take on Gujarat in the final at Indore’s Holkar Stadium from January 10.

The 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw scored 120 off 175 deliveries in the second innings to join Sachin Tendulkar, Amol Muzumdar, Ajinkya Rahane, Jatin Paranjpe and Sameer Dighe, among others, as Mumbai batsmen to score centuries on first-class debut.

Watch Prithvi Shaw's 120 in the 2nd inn of @paytm #RanjiTrophy 2016-17 #SF1 - Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu - https://t.co/jzaubj1FZa — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017

Prithvi Shaw shared three crucial partnerships with Praful Waghela, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav to take his team over the line.

Chasing a target of 251 on the final day of the match, Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Praful Waghela (36) put up a 90-run stand before the latter was caught by Vijay Shankar off Baba Aparajith.

Thereafter, Shaw teamed up with Shreyas Iyer (40) to put on a 91-run stand for the second wicket before forging a 57-run third wicket stand with Suryakumar Yadav (34).

Shaw, who consumed 152 deliveries to get to his ton, laced with 13 hits to the fence and one over it, perished ten runs short of the finish line.

Watch Prithvi Shaw's brush with luck on 99 en route his maiden FC ton on debut @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #MUMvTN here - https://t.co/2l1tJfb6ge — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017

Shaw mistimed a slog sweep off Aushik Srinivas and was well taken by a running T. Natarajan near the midwicket boundary.

After that, Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare (4 not out) and Siddhesh Lad (1 not out) ensured there were no further hiccups as Mumbai looked on course for their 42nd Ranji title.

For Tamil Nadu, Aushik Srinivas took two wickets while Baba Aparajith and Vijay Shankar picked up one wicket apiece.