 Ranji Trophy: Priyank Panchal’s unbeaten 144 takes Gujarat to 283-3 vs Jharkhand | cricket | Hindustan Times
Jan 01, 2017-Sunday
Ranji Trophy: Priyank Panchal’s unbeaten 144 takes Gujarat to 283-3 vs Jharkhand

cricket Updated: Jan 01, 2017 20:45 IST
Gujarat batsman Priyank Panchal celebrates his century as Parthiv Patel looks on during the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match against Jharkhand. (PTI)

Opener Priyank Kirit Panchal cracked an unbeaten 144 to propel Gujarat to 283 for three in their first innings against Jharkhand on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final in Nagpur on Sunday.

Gujarat batted around the 26-year-old, who registered his 11th century in First-Class cricket and fifth of this Ranji season.

It was a matter of continuing his brilliant form Panchal has shown in this Ranji Trophy campaign. Prior to this match, he had amassed 1,120 runs and Sunday’s fluent knock stemmed from a player who batted with high confidence.

His well-paced unbeaten knock studded with 21 fours at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Ground.

Right-hander Panchal shared three crucial partnerships -- with Samit Gohel (18), Bhargav Merai (39) and captain Parthiv Patel (62).

The opening partnership between Gohel lasted for 62 runs -- a strong foundation. Gohel, who in the quarter-final recorded a mighty 359 not out, fell to left-arm pacer Vikash Singh.

Panchal then joined hands with Merai and the duo managed to stitch a 65-run stand which gave Gujarat a strong position. Merai was caught by wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan off a delivery from Vikash.

Panchal was then joined by India Test wicket-keeper Parthiv, who kept the positivity going, keeping the pressure on Jharkhand bowlers with regular fours. The left-right combination forged a 139-run stand for the third wicket to put their side on the top.

Left-hander Parthiv recorded his 55th fifty in First-Class cricket as he and Panchal kept the maiden semi-finalists at bay.

Right-arm medium pacer Kaushal Singh brought an end to the partnership when he got a LBW decision against Parthiv, who hit six fours and a six.

With the team’s score at 266-3, Manpreet Juneja (12 not out) came to the middle and remained unbeaten alongside Panchal to take Gujarat to 283-3 at the end of the first day.

