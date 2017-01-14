Ranji Trophy: RP Singh’s fan anger lone sour point in Gujarat-Mumbai final

RP Singh played a crucial role in Gujarat winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title but he is in bad mood it seems. In a video that has emerged during his team’s final against Mumbai in Indore, the 31-year-old pacer is seen snatching a fan’s mobile phone and throwing it away on the ground at the Holkar Stadium.

Singh, who last played for India in a One-Day International in 2011 against England at Cardiff, featured in five matches for Gujarat this season and took 18 wickets at 25.44. He took four wickets in Gujarat’s final against Mumbai, which the former won by five wickets to clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy. Singh also picked nine in the semi-final against Jharkhand.

Despite wonderful on-field performances, Singh couldn’t keep his cool during the final while fielding against Mumbai. In the video, Singh can be seen crossing the boundary line as fans kept asking him for autographs and selfies. In a nonchalant way, he picked a cell-phone out of a fan’s hand and threw it on the ground, just near where the Ranji Trophy was kept.

The reason for Singh’s anger is unknown, however it is likely to leave a bad taste in mouth despite the sweet success of victory in the Ranji Trophy.

Singh played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India and picked 40, 69 and 15 wickets in each formats respectively. He was part of India’s 2007 inaugural World T20 winning team. He ended the tournament as India’s leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets from seven games.