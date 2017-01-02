Ranji Trophy: RP Singh strikes late as Gujarat take control against Jharkhand

Gujarat nudged ahead when experienced left-arm seamer R P Singh sent back the ominous-looking Ishan Kishan, the last of his three victims of the day, as Jharkhand trailed by 176 runs in their Ranji Trophy semifinal in Nagpur on Monday.

At stumps on the second day, Jharkhand were 214 for five, having ended Gujarat’s first innings on 390 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground.

Gujarat owe their total to the in-form Priyank Panchal (149), who could add just five runs to his overnight total.

Gujarat were 283 for three at close of play on the first day. While Ishank Jaggi (40) and Rahul Shukla were at the crease for Jharkhand. Shukla was yet to open his account.

After the departure of skipper Saurabh Tiwary (39) with the total reading 121 for four, Jharkhand were on the road to recovery with Kishan and Jaggi adding adding 92 runs for the fifth wicket.

However, a charged-up RP broke the partnership and gave his team the crucial breakthrough when he had Kishan caught after a counter-attacking 59-ball 61.

Kishan’s brisk knock included nine boundaries and three sixes.

By the end of day’s play, the out-of-favour India seamer had figures of 3/48 from nine overs.

Earlier, Jharkhand did better than the first day as they bowled to an attacking field and kept Gujarat within 400. A hint of swing in the first hour meant Jharkhand pacers bowled full, inviting the batsmen to drive on the up.

Ajay Yadav was the pick of Jharkhand bowlers as he picked up three wickets in a relentless nine-over spell. Rahul Shukla finished with figures of 3/71 as Gujarat lost their last seven wickets for 96.

Jharkhand were then rattled early by RP, who dismissed Sumit Kumar and Pratyush Singh in an inspired seven-over spell.