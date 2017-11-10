Ranji Trophy: Stuart Binny hits ton as Karnataka score 649 against Delhi

All-rounder Stuart Binny scored a scintillating century while Shreyas Gopal hit a splendid 92 as Karnataka put on a massive 649 in their first innings against Delhi on the second day of a Ranji Trophy Group A match.

At the close of play, Delhi were 20 without loss in five overs with openers Unmukt Chand and skipper Gautam Gambhir batting on 8 and 12, respectively.

Karnataka resumed the day on 348 for four with Binny, starting at his overnight score of 14, hammered 72 runs in only boundaries during his brilliant knock of 118 runs off 155 deliveries.

But another overnight batsman Mayank Agarwal was run out after adding just seven runs to his last night’s score of 169. He departed for a well-made 176 off 250 balls, including 24 fours and three sixes.

After Agarwal’s departure, Binny adopted an aggressive approach and scored runs quickly in the able company of wicketkeeper-batsman CM Gautam, who also chipped in with an important 46 off 81 balls with eight boundaries.

The duo stitched together a crucial 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Binny, who has been in a fine form with knocks of 41 and 61 runs in previous matches, continued the momentum.

Shreyas Gopal though missed out on a century by just eight runs, he played a responsible 165-ball 92 that was studded with 11 fours and a six.

Shreyas frustrated Delhi by knitting 101-run partnership for the last wicket with Abhimanyu Mithun (35 not out).

For Delhi, Vikas Mishra and Manan Sharma bagged three wickets apiece, while Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tokas claimed a wicket each.

Pujara’s 182 takes Saurashtra to 570

Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on a second successive double hundred but his 182 went a long way in Saurashtra piling up a mammoth 570 in their first innings against Gujarat on the second day of the Ranji Trophy.

Starting the day at 115 not out, Pujara added 69 runs for the fifth wicket with Jaydev Shah (46) and 53 runs for the sixth wicket Prerak Mankad (62).

Pujara’s 182 came off 313 balls with 24 boundaries and was finally bowled by left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai.

Prerak played a breezy knock striking seven fours and a six in 77 balls. It was Chirag Jani’s unbeaten 46 that took Saurashtra past 550-run mark.

In reply, Gujarat were 45 for no loss.

Day 2 brief scores

Group A

At Alur: Karnataka 649 in 172.2 overs (M Agarwal 176, S Binny 118, G Shreyas 92). Delhi 20/0 in 5 overs.

At Pune: Maharashtra 481 all out in 155.5 overs (R Motwani 189, A Mishra 4/98, K Thakur 4/114). Railways 88/0 in 24 overs.

At Guwahati: UP 349. Assam 279/6 in 94 overs (S Roy 72, R Das 52; S Kumar 4/54).

Group B

At Rohtak: Haryana 223. Rajasthan 74/7 in 36 overs).

At Jamshedpur: Jammu & Kashmir 376 in 100.3 overs (S Khajuria 101, P Bisht 115, V Aaron 4/54). Jharkhand 220/5 in 73 overs (N Siddique 70, A Singh 68).

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 570 in 161.4 overs (S Patel 156, C Pujara 182, P Mankad 62, S Desai 4/154). Gujarat 45/0 in 14 overs.

Group C

At Cuttack: Tamil Nadu 530/8 decl in 165 overs (M Vijay 140, N Jagadeesan 88, V Shankar 100, B Aparajith 109 not out, B Indrajith 46). Odisha 36/0 in 13 overs.

At Agartala: Andhra 402 in 144 overs (DB Prashanth Kumar 133, G Hanuma Vihari 62, R Bhui 74, AK Sarkar 5/68). Tripura 68/1 in 33 overs (SM Singha 33 batting).

At Mumbai: Mumbai 171. Baroda 376/4 in 115 overs (V Solanki 32, A Waghmode 136, D Hooda 75, S Singh 63 batting).

Group D

At Kalyani: Vidarbha 499 in 138.1 overs (S Ramaswamy 182, F Fazal 142, A Sarwate 89, I Porel 4/139). Bengal 89/3 in 24 overs.

At Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh 175. Chhattisgarh 389/6 in 120 overs (R Tiwari 131, A Khare 78, A Singh 54).

At Delhi: Services 263 in 107.2 overs (V Yadav 84, N Verma 64). Goa 150/6 in 69.3 overs (S Kamat 50).