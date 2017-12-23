Ratnakar Shetty to stay BCCI General Manager till March 31

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday extended the services of its General Manager (game development) Prof Ratnakar Shetty, who was due to retire on December 31, till March 31.

“The CoA (Committee of Administrators) direction has come up only today and his (Ratnakar Shetty’s) services have been extended till March 31,” BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary confirmed.

While the CoA had ruled that no administrator can continue beyond the age of 60, the three-month stint will definitely raise a few questions over the selective treatment being meted out in Shetty’s case.

This comes in after Hindustan Times came out with a report on Friday that the board, currently being directed by the Supreme Court-appointed CoA, has been rather selective in retiring officials in key positions.

In July, the Vinod Rai-led CoA decided to retire staff who attained the age of 60 but BCCI’s administrators have been unable to apply the policy uniformly.

According to a well-placed BCCI source, there is no clarity on the future of long-serving GM Ratnakar Shetty.

On July 2, the CoA decided to adopt a uniform retirement policy for BCCI staff. The meeting was attended by Rai and the second member of a depleted CoA team, former India women’s team skipper from Mumbai, Diana Edulji. Also in attendance was BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and legal advisor Karina Kripalani.

The CoA was told that some employees had earlier been made to retire at the age of 60 because their respective employment letters specifically mentioned a retirement age. However, there were still some employees (like Shetty) above the age of 60 who did not have a retirement age.

In a CoA meeting on September 27, Shetty was given a three-month extension (till December 31) since the late MV Sridhar was stepping down as GM (cricket operations).

A chemistry teacher, Shetty, who has been into cricket administration starting with Wilson College since the 1970s, declined to comment on his retirement, too.

The BCCI further announced that former wicketkeeper Saba Karim will take up the role of General Manager (cricket operations), a post that became vacant following the demise of MV Sridhar.