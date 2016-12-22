Ravichandra Ashwin’s 2016: Two tons, lot of wickets, and he did an Usain Bolt

Looking back at 2016, Ravichandran Ashwin will be a satisfied man. It was a memorable year for the off-spinner and his performances pushed him to the top of the ICC Test bowlers’ and all-rounders’ chart. To top things off, Ashwin also pulled off an Usain Bolt this year.

On Thursday, Ashwin was voted the Cricketer of the Year and the Test Cricketer of the Year 2016 by the International Cricket Council in Dubai.

Ravichandran Ashwin is India’s bowling spearhead, and, with his precision and variations, he has been quite successful for Team India both home and away. His ability to lead the charge abroad was best illustrated when Ashwin bagged the Man of the Series award in the Test series against the West Indies in July-August this year.

READ | Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja take world cricket by storm with this feat

However, it seems that Ashwin had some fond memories of the trip off the cricket field as well.

The Chennai Super Kings, Tamil Nadu and India player tweeted a picture of him doing Usain Bolt’s trademark, “To Di World”, while visiting the stadium in Jamaica where the sprint legend trains.

“(sic) 2016 has been, some great moments with a wonderful group of guys. Cant wait to scale new peaks come 2017. Special thanks to @basu2013 (head strength and conditioning coach of Team India,” tweeted Ashwin, who completed 1000 runs and 100 wickets in India this year, becoming the fifth player to accomplish the feat.

2016 has been 🎉, some great moments with a wonderful group of guys.Cant wait to scale new peaks come 2017.Special thanks to @basu2013 pic.twitter.com/mIUSGroEfa — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 21, 2016

He tweeted the message with the picture from his visit to the Usain Bolt Stadium at the University of West Indies (UWI) campus.

Ashwin, like Bolt does often lit the playing field as well. The 30-year-old was adjudged the Man of the Series in the four-match Test series at the Caribbean after he scored 235 runs — with two centuries — and 17 wickets, to help India complete a 2-0 win.

It was the sixth Man of the Series award for Ashwin — the most by any Indian in Tests — overtaking greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly. Both Tendulkar and Sehwag have five awards each in Tests.

That summed up the Caribbean tour for Ashwin, which had many cherished moments, including the fun picture at Usain Bolt’s stadium.

The Caribbean tour was just one of many highs for Ashwin this year. In 12 Tests in 2016, Ashwin scalped 72 wickets, including eight fifers and three 10 wicket hauls in a match. He also scored 612 runs in 14 innings, including two centuries against the West Indies and four fifties.