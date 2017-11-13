Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya ‘trolled’ in The Big Bang Theory, fans stunned

Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were surprise mentions in one of the recent episodes of the American sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’, which tells about the lives of four scientists with one of them being an Indian, named Rajesh Koothrappali.

In its 11th season, the show has been a huge hit among the Indians. However, in one episode, cricket fans were given a pleasant surprise when Ashwin, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar were briefly mentioned in one of its recent episodes.

The character named ‘Howard Wolowitz’, played by Simon Helberg is seen sitting with Rajesh — played by the Indian-origin actor Kunal Nayyar — in a bar where a cricket match is being played. Wolowitz asks Rajesh, “I don’t get how you can enjoy cricket, it makes no sense!”.

To which Rajesh replies, “That’s Ravichandran Ashwin, he is amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvneshwar Kumar.” Wolowitz is certainly baffled with the use of syllables — for which the cricketers were assumedly mentioned in the show — and replies, “Wooah, wooah, wooah! Save syllables for the rest of us.”

Indian cricket fans who watch the show were not too impressed with the efforts, as they took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

hey @billprady @ashwinravi99 Ashwin is an offspinner. @hardikpandya7 is a rookie year allrounder (pace bowler/batsman). @BhuviOfficial Kumar is a swing bowler. So you see why I have an issue with "Ashwin makes Hardik look like Bhuvneshwar"? Makes no sense! #BigBangTheory — Sriram Venkitachalam (@SriramVenkit) November 10, 2017

Yeah! Although I didn't understand what Raj meant by "Ashwin makes Hardin Pandya look like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar." Doesn't make sense to me. — S R (@SharanyaR1999) November 12, 2017

That statement, however, makes no sense. :)



But congratulations @ashwinravi99. You are now a star in USA. — अक्षय (@iyerakshay) November 10, 2017