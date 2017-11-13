 Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya ‘trolled’ in The Big Bang Theory, fans stunned | cricket | Hindustan Times
Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya ‘trolled’ in The Big Bang Theory, fans stunned

Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were mentioned in the popular American sitcom show ‘The Big Bang Theory’ but the latest joke has left many Indian cricket team fans baffled.

cricket Updated: Nov 13, 2017 12:46 IST
Devarchit Varma
Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were mentioned in the American sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and this has left Indian cricket fans flummoxed.
Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were mentioned in the American sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and this has left Indian cricket fans flummoxed. (REUTERS)

Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were surprise mentions in one of the recent episodes of the American sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’, which tells about the lives of four scientists with one of them being an Indian, named Rajesh Koothrappali.

In its 11th season, the show has been a huge hit among the Indians. However, in one episode, cricket fans were given a pleasant surprise when Ashwin, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar were briefly mentioned in one of its recent episodes.

The character named ‘Howard Wolowitz’, played by Simon Helberg is seen sitting with Rajesh — played by the Indian-origin actor Kunal Nayyar — in a bar where a cricket match is being played. Wolowitz asks Rajesh, “I don’t get how you can enjoy cricket, it makes no sense!”.

To which Rajesh replies, “That’s Ravichandran Ashwin, he is amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvneshwar Kumar.” Wolowitz is certainly baffled with the use of syllables — for which the cricketers were assumedly mentioned in the show — and replies, “Wooah, wooah, wooah! Save syllables for the rest of us.”

Indian cricket fans who watch the show were not too impressed with the efforts, as they took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

