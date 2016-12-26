Ravichandran Ashwin is dad again, but why wife Prithi kept it a secret ...

It’s been an eventful week for Ravichandran Ashwin. Ever since winning two coveted International Cricket Council awards on Thursday (December 22), Indian cricket team’s lead spinner has been making headlines for the good and the bad reasons. (Read: Why Mohammed Shami is getting hate messages)

Even as Ravichandran Ashwin basked in the spotlight, his wife Prithi Ashwin ‘held back’ their greatest joy – the joy of becoming parents for the second time. Prithi gave birth to a baby girl on December 21, a day after India completed a 4-0 rout of England at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Ashwins became parents for the first time in 2015. The schoolmates married in 2011 (Twitter)

In June last year, Ashwin became father for the first time when Prithi gave birth to a bonny girl. They married in 2011.

So why did Prithi reveal to the world the arrival of the ‘carrom’ baby five days after she was born?

Like a great team captain, Prithi Ashwin didn’t want the spotlight to shift from her husband’s brilliant exploits that won him a pair of rare ICC awards – Cricketer of the Year and the Test cricketer of the year. Ashwin was the second Indian after Rahul Dravid in 2004 to bag a ‘pair’.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been making headlines for the wrong reasons too. MS Dhoni’s fans have taken offence to the fact that Ashwin didn’t mention the name of India’s current ODI and T20 captain in his “thank-you” speech after winning the ICC awards.

Trivial it may be, but Ashwin was a deadly missile in MS Dhoni’s armoury and the duo shared a great relationship in both the Indian and Chennai Super Kings dressing room. Even in the IPL earlier this year, Dhoni and Ashwin were in the same side, Rising Pune Supergiants.

But all credit to Prithi Ashwin and the entire family to let their superstar off-spinner grab all the attention as ‘baby’ Ashwin waited for her moment of limelight without complaining a bit.