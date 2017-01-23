 Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja rested for T20I series vs England | cricket | Hindustan Times
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja rested for T20I series vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been replaced by Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool for the Indian cricket team’s three-game T20I series against England, starting in Kanpur on January 26

cricket Updated: Jan 23, 2017 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ravichandran Ashwin (right) and Ravindra Jadeja (centre) will be not be part of India vs England T20I series, while Amit Mishra will play.(AFP)

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for India’s upcoming T20I series against England starting on January 26. In their absence, Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will be the two main spinners for India.

While Ashwin and Jadeja have been the mainstays of India’s spin attack, the Virat Kohli-led side seems to see all their options before the Champions Trophy in June in England.

Ashwin had a forgettable ODI series against England, picking three wickets in three matches while giving away 60 or more runs in all the matches. Jadeja, on the other hand, picked four wickets in three games but at 5.23 was the most economical bowler of the series.

Leg-spinner Mishra was part of the ODI squad against England but did not get to play in any of the matches. He was also part of the last T20I series that India played - against West Indies in USA in 2016 . He took three wickets for 24 runs in the one match that he played.

Off-spinner Rasool , who last played for India in 2014, has been recalled after a strong showing in the Ranji Trophy, where he picked 38 wickets in nine matches to be the seventh highest wicket-taker. He also scored 629 runs for Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy, including seven half-centuries.

Rasool has played only one ODI for India against Bangladesh in 2014, where he picked two wickets for 60.

India will play three T20Is against England on January 26 (Kanpur), January 29 (Nagpur) and February 1 (Bangalore) . It is their last limited overs series before the Champions Trophy in June, where India are the defending champions.

<