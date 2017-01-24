 Ravichandran Ashwin, scared of Jallikattu row, takes metro from Chennai airport | cricket | Hindustan Times
Ravichandran Ashwin found the situation tough after landing in Chennai airport from Kolkata, following the third ODI between India national cricket team and England cricket team. With roadblocks, protests and violence related to the Jallikattu row making...

HT Correspondent
The presence of Ravichandran Ashwin in the metro created a bit of flutter with fellow passengers taking selfies with the Indian spinner. The off-spinner took the metro on Monday as he felt Chennai to be unsafe following the Jallikattu protests.(Twitter/R Ashwin)

Ravichandran Ashwin found the situation unsafe and tough after landing in Chennai airport from Kolkata following the third ODI against England. The off-spinner, who lives in West Mambalam in Chennai, couldn’t take a car ride to reach home and travelled by the metro on Monday, which Ashwin felt was safer.

On Monday, roadblocks and protests brought Chennai to a halt, and the city’s metro rail became the lifeline for office-goers as well as celebrities, including cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin.

Read more | Why off-spinner Parvez Rasool is sad even after replacing Ravichandran Ashwin

The presence of Ashwin in the train created a bit of flutter with fellow passengers taking selfies with the Indian spinner before he got down at the Ashok Nagar metro station. “Such situation dictates the usage of public transport thanks to the airport police for taking me safely,” tweeted Ashwin.

Ashwin had earlier tweeted in support of peaceful protests in Tamil Nadu with the champion India off-spinner demanding permission for Jallikattu, the traditional sport of bull-taming held in mid-January during festivities to mark the harvest season.

Ashwin, along with his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja, have been rested for India’s upcoming T20I series against England, which begins in Kanpur on Thursday. In their absence, Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will be the two main spinners.The Virat Kohli-led side seems to be checking out all the options before the Champions Trophy in June in England.

Ashwin had a forgettable ODI series against England, picking three wickets in three matches while giving away 60 or more runs in all the matches.

