Ravichandran Ashwin takes bull by the horns, bowls in favour of jallikattu

Ravichandran Ashwin has tweeted in support of peaceful protests in Tamil Nadu with the champion India off-spinner demanding permission for Jallikattu, the traditional sport of bull-taming held in mid-January during festivities to mark the harvest season.

Massive state-wide demonstrations demanding a ban on animal rights group PETA --- which is opposed to Jallikattu --- and clearance for the traditional activity entered its second day on Wednesday.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is from Chennai, tweeted: ‘peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light.’

Scenes of peaceful protest all around TN.Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light.#peacefulprotests #jallikattu — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 18, 2017

Ashwin is among the number of high profile people who have pledged their support to Jallikattu. Hundreds of college students held a sit-in protest overnight on Chennai’s Marina Beach to press their demand after talks with two state ministers failed on Tuesday.

Ashwin, who is currently in Cuttack for the second One-day International between India and England, has been vocal about the issue ever since the controversy broke out. The Madras high court refused to “interfere” in the protests, saying the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court, which last week refused to pass an order before the Pongal celebrations and allow the popular sport.

The opposition to Jallikattu is mainly on grounds of cruelty to the animals.

Earlier this month, Ashwin had appealed to the people to solve the problem through dialogue, seeking more information on the controversy.