 Ravindra Jadeja and wife Reeva Solanki involved in road accident in Jamnagar | cricket | Hindustan Times
Ravindra Jadeja and wife Reeva Solanki involved in road accident in Jamnagar

cricket Updated: Jan 28, 2017 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Ravindra Jadeja and wife Reeva Solanki’s car hit a two-wheeler on Saturday.(HT Photo)

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki survived a road accident on Friday in Jamnagar, according to TV reports. Jadeja’s car had apparently hit a two-wheeler driven by a girl named Preeti Sharma who is studying at Jamnagar’s Vidyasagar Institute.

Read more | Virat Kohli faces tough task against Eoin Morgan’s buoyant England

Sharma sustained minor injuries but it wasn’t clear if the accident was due to the cricketer’s fault. It’s reported that Jadeja took the girl to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Jadeja, along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, was rested from the ongoing India-England T20I series.

Read more | Yuzvendra Chahal says big VCA ground gives India spinners advantage vs England

While Ashwin and Jadeja have been the mainstays of India’s spin attack, the Virat Kohli-led side seems to see all their options before the Champions Trophy in June in England.

Ashwin had a forgettable ODI series against England, picking three wickets in three matches while giving away 60 or more runs in all the matches. Jadeja, on the other hand, picked four wickets in three games but at 5.23 was the most economical bowler of the series.

