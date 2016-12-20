Ravindra Jadeja’s batting is a big positive for Team India, says skipper Virat Kohli

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja captured his first 10-wicket match haul to deliver an innings victory for India to complete a 4-0 series rout of England, but skipper Virat Kohli said his spin bowling was something the team always was confident about. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Virat Kohli instead pointed out Jadeja’s rapid improvement as a lower order batsman who can contribute consistently and picked him as a perfect foil to Ravichandran Ashwin’s match-winning performances. (SCORECARD)

“We as a team don’t think about these things,” he said on Tuesday, when asked what he had to say about Jadeja upstaging Ashwin, who had only one wicket to show.

“Everyone running in wants to take wickets… Even when Ashwin picks wickets, the economy rate at the other end is not more than two,” he said. Ashwin has ended the series as the leading wicket-taking with 28 wickets at 30.25 while Jadeja roared back in the final game, claiming a tally of 26 at 25.84.

While their perfect spin pairing is there for all to see, Virat Kohli said Jadeja, who has a triple century in first-class cricket, has finally realised his batting potential at the highest level.

“We are happy with his batting, and he has started preparing well and is able to do that (score consistently). That is the bigger positive for me.”

Jadeja has three triple centuries in Ranji Trophy, but his place had been under scrutiny because of his modest contributions with the bat at Test level.

However, he has certainly turned the corner. Jadeja just missed out on a maiden century in the third Test in Mohali, scoring 90 and playing a crucial innings after India were 204 for 6 in reply to England’s first innings 283, giving a crucial first-innings lead that led to the eight-wicket victory.

In Chennai, as Karun Nair raced towards his triple century, No 8 Jadeja made 51 and put on 138 runs for the seventh wicket in just 19.1 overs.