Rich BCCI goofs up on India vs Australia, South Africa fixtures

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may be the world’s richest cricket body but its dodgy ways can even flummox Sherlock Holmes. With the limited overs home series against Australia less than a fortnight away, the Indian cricket board is yet to officially announce the dates and venues of the five ODI and three T20 series.

On Tuesday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced its 2018 summer schedule with every detail of India’s marathon tour from July to September.

This is not the first time BCCI has kept millions of fans guessing by its unprofessional approach in fixing the schedule of home series.

It also has the propensity to spring surprises by including unscheduled bilateral series to satisfy the needs of its commercial partners.

In August, the BCCI hastily announced the home winter series against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The series against Lanka was unscheduled. It has impacted the series against South Africa.

The sloppy attitude of the BCCI, which was perhaps more keen on counting its big bucks from the IPL media rights, have led to logistics issues. This includes satisfying cricket associations which prefer specific matches and dates.

Constant problem

This has been a perennial problem for the Board. Last year too, it had to switch games between venues.

Head of the Committee of Administrators, Vinod Rai told Hindustan Times, “I agree we need to have more clarity in future (while planning series). But we will sort out this season’s dates by September 8.”

The BCCI, it has been learnt, has often fallen prey to broadcasters’ demands, calling for matches and series even at short notice. This season’s scheduling is also a result of that.

In 2013-14, when the N Srinivasan-led BCCI had pushed for the Big Three model at the ICC, the Indian board had envisaged having a permanent home season during the winters.

However, that has not materialised till now, leaving a lack of clarity over scheduling, often forcing the season to start early like over these past two years.

Lack of clarity

BCCI’s dilly-dallying and lack of clarity has once again impacted its relationship with Cricket South Africa. South Africa wanted India to play the Boxing Day Test (December 26).

However, India’s home commitments end only on December 24.

“We had issues with CSA over the Boxing Day Test, that is why there was no clarity over South Africa series,” said Rai.

Australia play five ODIs and three T20Is between September 17 and October 11.