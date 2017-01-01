Ricky Ponting joins Justin Langer, Jason Gillespie in Australia coaching team

The Australian coaching set-up is looking more star-studded than the current team. After the appointment of Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie, Ricky Ponting will join the Australian team for the three Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka in February.

While Langer has been appointed interim head coach, Ponting will join Gillespie as the assistant interim coach for the series. The trio has been appointed for this series as head coach Darren Lehmann and assistant David Saker will be on duty in India for the four-Test series starting on February 23.

In a statement released by Cricket Australia, General Manager for team performance Pat Howard said, “Ricky, Justin and Jason all know each other so well through their many years together in the Australia team means they will gel quickly and their significant collective experience of the format should ensure the squad that is selected gets all the guidance it needs off the field.”

Ricky Ponting helped Mumbai Indians win their second title in the 2015 Indian Premier League. (PTI)

Ponting delighted to work with Langer, Gillespie

Ponting, who retired from international cricket in 2012, has welcomed the appointment and said that it would be great to work with Langer and Gillespie.

“I always said when I retired that I wanted to get back involved. We have some incredible Twenty20 talent in this country and I can’t wait to work with JL, Dizzy and those selected to have a real crack at doing special for Australia’s Twenty20 International ambitions,” Ponting said.

Langer, who will be the interim head coach for the series, was delighted with Ponting coming on board.

“His knowledge of the game and the way he reads it, coupled with his invaluable experience as an IPL coach with the Mumbai Indians means he knows the format inside-out. Add this to his playing and now commentary experiences in the BBL and he has all the makings of a great coach,” Langer stated.

Following Ponting’s international retirement, he played for Mumbai Indians in the 2013 Indian Premier League and he concluded his playing career by featuring for the Antigua Hawksbill in the 2013 Caribbean Premier League. He coached the Mumbai Indians to victory in the 2015 Indian Premier League.

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 Internationals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 17, Kardinia Park in Geelong on February 19 and the final match at the Adelaide Oval on February 22.