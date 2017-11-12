 Robin Uthappa turns 32, receives numerous wishes from cricket fraternity on Twitter | cricket | Hindustan Times
Robin Uthappa turns 32, receives numerous wishes from cricket fraternity on Twitter

Robin Uthappa celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday and received many wishes from the Indian cricket fraternity on Twitter

cricket Updated: Nov 12, 2017
HT Correspondent
Robin Uthappa turned 32 on November 11, 2017.
Robin Uthappa turned 32 on November 11, 2017. (AFP)

Robin Uthappa turned 32 on Saturday and the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish batsman, with many sharing personal images with their wishes.

Harbhajan Singh was one of the first to wish Uthappa also hoped that the former Karnataka player, who became a father just a month ago, would be enjoying spending time with his son named Neale Nolan Uthappa.

Uthappa responded to the spin bowler’s wishes and graciously acknowledged enjoying his new role as a dad.

Yusuf Pathan posted a picture of the two in Kolkata Knight Rider colours. Uthappa, who has been part of the KKR setup in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also won two titles with the outfit.

Former Indian pace bowler RP Singh shared an image with Uthappa during one of their games in the national colours, also congratulating him on becoming a father.

Uthappa made his debut for India in 2006 and has since, gone on to represent the country in 46 One one-day internationals. He also played 13 T20I matches and was also a part of the team that won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

Stuart Binny too shared his wishes with an image of the two in India’s ‘Blue’. Uthappa had scored 86 runs against England on his debut which was the highest score by an Indian on his ODI debut until that record was broken by KL Rahul.

Here are some of the other wishes the swashbuckling batsman received on social media:

