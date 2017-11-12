Robin Uthappa turns 32, receives numerous wishes from cricket fraternity on Twitter

Robin Uthappa turned 32 on Saturday and the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish batsman, with many sharing personal images with their wishes.

Harbhajan Singh was one of the first to wish Uthappa also hoped that the former Karnataka player, who became a father just a month ago, would be enjoying spending time with his son named Neale Nolan Uthappa.

Happy birthday @robbieuthappa! Have a wonderful year ahead with your lovely son and wife. Hope you're enjoying fatherhood 😊 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 11, 2017

Uthappa responded to the spin bowler’s wishes and graciously acknowledged enjoying his new role as a dad.

Thank you bajju pa!! I sure am!! Loving it 🤗 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 11, 2017

Yusuf Pathan posted a picture of the two in Kolkata Knight Rider colours. Uthappa, who has been part of the KKR setup in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also won two titles with the outfit.

Happy Birthday @robbieuthappa . I know you've been working really hard, make this one the best! God bless. pic.twitter.com/sNXsqCNEPN — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 11, 2017

Former Indian pace bowler RP Singh shared an image with Uthappa during one of their games in the national colours, also congratulating him on becoming a father.

Uthappa made his debut for India in 2006 and has since, gone on to represent the country in 46 One one-day internationals. He also played 13 T20I matches and was also a part of the team that won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

wish you a very happy birthday buddy and congratulations on your little one. God bless. @robbieuthappa pic.twitter.com/7qO4Hw59IR — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) November 11, 2017

Stuart Binny too shared his wishes with an image of the two in India’s ‘Blue’. Uthappa had scored 86 runs against England on his debut which was the highest score by an Indian on his ODI debut until that record was broken by KL Rahul.

Happy birthday @robbieuthappa Wishing you a great one bud! 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/jZfz3nydbV — Stuart Binny (@StuartBinny84) November 11, 2017

Here are some of the other wishes the swashbuckling batsman received on social media:

Happy Birthday Robin @robbieuthappa Have a great year ahead. Cheers!!! pic.twitter.com/LJTK364Xko — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 11, 2017

Happy birthday @robbieuthappa bro..have a great year🎂🎂🤗🤗😊 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 11, 2017