Rohit Sharma ready for South Africa challenge after India’s rout of Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma says India are ready for a “different challenge” against South Africa after completing a Twenty20 whitewash over Sri Lanka. (IND v SL 3rd T20 HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

The stand-in captain saw his side complete a 3-0 win in the T20 series after a tense five-wicket victory was secured with only four balls remaining in Mumbai on Sunday.

India were also victorious in the Test and ODI series’ against the tourists and will now turn their attention to their tour of South Africa.

That trip, which starts next month, will include three Tests, six ODIs and three Twenty20s

Sharma acknowledges an away assignment against the Proteas represent a different proposition, but was keen to recognise the accomplishments of a young India side against Sri Lanka.

“Very happy with the way be played in the ODI and T20 series,” he said at the post-match presentation.

“I think it’s a team effort. The work ethic of each and every guy. They’ve done their homework thoroughly. It showed they were ready for the opportunity.

“A lot of the guys were playing their first or second game but it didn’t feel like that. It was our job as the team management to back them completely.

“Looking forward to the South Africa tour, it’s going to be a different challenge. But I want to reiterate about our home season - it’s never easy to beat anyone. We were challenged at different times and we came back.”

India’s Jaydev Unadkat was named Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were left searching for positives, with Thisara Perera impressed by their battling effort in defending a low total of 135-7 in the final match of the tour.

“As a captain I’m really proud of the bowling unit for defending 135 like this,” he said.

“I’m proud of my team-mates. We’ve always had a good fielding coach and we’ve really improved out fielding as well. We have learnt lots on this tour.

“We all know India is a big team at the moment. We’ve learnt a lot of things and we have to continue our performance. Our batting has to click and I think we will go a long way.”