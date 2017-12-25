Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘lucky charm’ after dominant show against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma made most of the opportunity against Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded tour, as he not only made his Test return but also stood in for India’s regular captain Virat Kohli in the limited-overs series.

Leading the side for the first time, the swashbuckling opener recorded his third ODI double century — second against Sri Lanka — in the second match of the series which India clinched 2-1. Rohit scored 208 not out in the Mohali ODI, which India went on to win by 141 runs.

But before that, on his Test return, the 30-year-old batsman smacked 102 not out in the second Test at Nagpur, followed by scored of 65 and 50 not out in Delhi.

If that was not enough, Rohit powered India to a huge victory by 88 runs in the second T20I at Indore, scoring a 43-ball 118 with 12 fours and 10 sixes — getting to his century in a mere 35 balls, becoming only the second batsman after South Africa’s David Miller to have achieved the feat.

Rohit’s innings at Indore was even more special since it was a ‘gift’ for his wife Ritika Sajdeh, whom the Indian cricketer went on to describe as his ‘lucky charm’.

Generally if it’s someone’s birthday you’ll go try and be with them but that’s not the case with my Mrs, poor thing always travels to me on occasions and makes sure the travel time is well spent, very lucky to have a wife like her. Happy birthday love 💖 @ritssajdeh — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Rohit topped the charts in limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, scoring 217 runs in three ODIs at an average of 108.50, and 162 runs in as many T20Is at an average of 54,. In the three-match Test series, Rohit finished as the fifth highest run-scorer from both the teams by scoring 217 runs.