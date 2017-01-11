S Sreesanth aims to revive career with stint in Scottish league cricket

Paceman S Sreesanth, who was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) match-fixing scandal, is gearing up to play for Scottish club Glenrothes Cricket Club.

Sreesanth is seeking BCCI’s permission to play for the club. “I have written to the BCCI to give me clearance. I am awaiting their response. The Scottish club cricket has nothing to do with the BCCI or the ICC (International Cricket Council),” Sreesanth told HT.

When asked why he was seeking the nod from the Indian board which had imposed a life ban on him, Sreesanth said, “The court has acquitted me of all charges. Why I need permission? Well, because whatever I am today is because of the BCCI.”

“I have already signed the contract (with Glenrothes). All legal formalities have been completed. The league is going to begin in April. Also, I don’t want someone to create problems for me. I have already suffered a lot for no fault of mine.”

In April 2013, the Delhi Police had claimed that pacer Sreesanth and spinner Ankit Chavan ---two of the three arrested Rajasthan Royals players --- had confessed to spot-fixing charges. Their teammate, Ajit Chandila, too was arrested for alleged corruption charges.

Though the BCCI banned Sreesanth, Chavan and Chandila for life, a Delhi court cleared their names in 2015.

“Players who been proven guilty are again playing for the country, and I am sitting at home. Films and politics are different things but I am a player. I want to play,” said Sreesanth, who has dabbled in films and had lost in the last general elections on BJP ticket.

Sreesanth has also been keenly following the recent Supreme Court proceedings on reforms in the BCCI. “I hope reform will help Indian cricket and cricketers. We are the number one team and I hope the Indian cricket team continues its winning habit,” said Sreesanth.