Saba Karim top choice for BCCI General Manager’s post

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim is the frontrunner for the post of General Manager, Cricket Operations, at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it is learnt. (India vs Sri Lanka, Third Test - UPDATES)

There have been some tough qualification norms listed for the post, but the BCCI will prefer to have a candidate with cricketing background. (India vs Sri Lanka, Third Test - SCORECARD)

The former India wicket-keeper has vast cricketing experience as a player, commentator and national selector, and has excellent communications skills. He recently served as the National selector and has a corporate background.

The post of GM has been vacant since the late Dr MV Sridhar quit the BCCI in September.

READ | Dhoni’s India career under no threat, says Saba Karim

Apart from conducting a meeting with the India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday, it is learnt the Committee of Administrators, Vinod Rai and Diana Eduljee, conducted a final interview with Karim in New Delhi.

When contacted, a top BCCI official said that there is still one round of interviews to be conducted before finalising the candidate.

Saba Karim is a former India player, whose cricketing career came to a premature end due to an eye injury suffered while keeping for India against Bangladesh in a limited-overs match in May 2000. The wicket-keeper had to take to wearing glasses since that injury when Anil Kumble’s delivery struck him during the game at Dhaka and retired soon after. He played one Test and 34 one-day internationals.