Sachin: A Billion Dreams - A restless kid’s voyage to zenith of cricket’s glory

In a low-key affair, the trailer of 'Sachin – A Billion Dreams' was launched here on Thursday, at the auditorium of a suburban Mumbai multiplex.

There weren’t any celebrities present at the event apart from Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar and the support staff of the upcoming movie.

Biopics on sportspersons have been the trend of late with movies on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Phogat sisters and Mary Kom dominating the box office in recent times.

Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman with Virender Sehwag during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2017 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5. (BCCI)

Mischievous boy

The film portrays Sachin Tendulkar’s journey, from his days at Sahitya Sahawas housing colony in Bandra East to him lifting the World Cup.

The trailer starts with two naughty young kids leaving their father upset with their acts. A voice over follows with Sachin Tendulkar saying: “I was only 10-years-old when India first won the World Cup (1983). And that’s where my journey began. Even I wanted to hold the trophy one day.”

To compress a career spanning 24 years into two minutes is impossible, especially if one includes his life outside cricket. Usually known as a private person, Sachin Tendulkar’s family life has also been portrayed in the film.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene, Sachin Tendulkar (mentor of Mumbai Indians) and Harbhajan Singh chat after the 2017 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (BCCI)

It shows him bowling at his son Arjun Tendulkar at the nets and sharing a few moments with Anjali.

“To him, cricket was first and every one of us came after that. And we had slowly got used to it as well. Whenever the team failed to perform, he would be so upset he couldn’t even sleep at night,” Anjali says in the trailer.

Only cricket mattered

It’s however difficult to think of a chapter in Sachin Tendulkar’s life without cricket in it. Terming the match-fixing saga as the worst phase for Indian cricket, Tendulkar adds: “As a sportsperson, everyone has to get back on their feet and fight back after a disappointing period.”

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also features in the trailer. “I would tell people you know… When Sachin comes into bat, please let me know,” Dhoni says with a smile.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Sachin Tendulkar take selfies in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)

At the trailer launch, Sachin Tendulkar emphasised on the World Cup victory, hailing it as the highest point of his career.

“There is no toss up there. It’s the World Cup final. I don’t think there’s any greater cricketing moment for me. Without any doubt, that sits right on top.

“That is one moment I want to live for. That was one moment that changed my life. In 1983, when I saw Kapil Dev holding that beautiful trophy, I was trying to get to that moment,” Tendulkar said.