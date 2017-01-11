Wah Taj! Sachin Tendulkar takes on Zakir Hussain and this is what happened

Sachin Tendulkar effortlessly swapped the wood of his cricket bat for that of a set of drums to the delight of his fans at an event in Mumbai recently.

The Master Blaster shared a video of himself performing a jugalbandi with acclaimed musician Zakir Hussain which has been lapped up by his fans ever since it went online.

The cricket legend was playing an instrument known as the slit drums, keeping perfect time with Hussain who performed on his preferred set of tablas.

Sharing the stage with the Ustad & sharing beats that created a rhythm so unique. It's an experience I’ll hold close to my heart, always pic.twitter.com/V4VSsrKign — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2017

A 72-second clip of the two greats coming together to, in Sachin’s own words, create a “beautiful rhythm”.

Sachin shared the clip on his Facebook page with the caption: “It’s true when they say music unites souls. Sharing the stage with the Ustad, and also sharing some beats that created a beautiful rhythm. It was an experience I will hold very close to my heart.”

It has been less than 24 hours since it was posted and the video has already gathered over 9.1 lakh views and 11,300 shares.

Last week, Sachin had posted videos on his Facebook page saying he and Hussain would speak at the event, even dropping hints via a photo of a role reversal between the two. The photo posted on January 3 showed Sachin with tiny tablas while Hussain held a cricket bat replica.

Then, Sachin had posted: “Excited to jam with the Ustad... Join us for a special session on 9th January at Shanmukhananda Hall.”

Sachin was known to be a music fan all through his playing days.

Fellow cricketers spoke on occasion about his love for music saying he would play Kishore Kumar’s songs in the dressing room. Hence his recent collaboration with Padma Bhushan awardee Hussain would surprise few of his fans.