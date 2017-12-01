Sachin Tendulkar calls Mohammad Kaif ‘superman’ in birthday wishes

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif turned 37 on Friday and while his fans and followers wished him on several social media platforms, the special ones were reserved from his former teammates, who recalled his stellar fielding skills besides a few match-winning knocks.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar led the list while touting Kaif as the Superman of the Indian Cricket team who only lacked a cape. “Wishing a very happy birthday to our very own #TeamIndia Superman. Bas cape missing hai, Kaifu ;) Have a super day and year ahead, @MohammadKaif,” Tendulkar wrote on his official Twitter account. Kaif was quick to reply as well and thanked Tendulkar stating: “Haha..Thank you for your wishes @sachin_rt Paaji. You continue to inspire so many of us even beyond the Cricket field.”

Wishing a very happy birthday to our very own #TeamIndia Superman. Bas cape missing hai, Kaifu ;) Have a super day and year ahead, @MohammadKaif. pic.twitter.com/ZXVNENxRjv — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 1, 2017

Although Kaif had played just 13 Tests for India, his contributions in the limited-overs format was what earned him the deserved limelight. Primarily a batsman who bowled just 18 deliveries in his international career, Kaif was known for his athleticism on the field. His moment of glory, however, came in 2002 when he bailed India out of trouble to chase down a mammoth 326-run target with Yuvraj Singh at the other end.

Despite a 106-run opening stand, India were down to 146 for the loss of five wickets when Kaif put up a 121-run stand with Yuvraj before adding another 47 runs for the seventh wicket with Harbhajan Singh. Although he did not hit the winning runs, but his 75-ball 87 was instrumental to India winning the match with three balls and two wickets to spare. It also made way for Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt celebration in the stands.

Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif . May you maintain good health and wealth in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/CZ9SXnHED0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 1, 2017

The wishes were not just limited to the Indian dressing room though. On-field rivals from Australia and Pakistan, too, joined in the list with Matthew Hayden leaving a cheeky wish for the Indian all-rounder. “Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif I’m sorry for terrifying you at bat pad for all@those years. Have a wonderful year full happiness and joy!!!,” Hayden stated, before Kaif replied saying it wasn’t just him but almost all the bowlers across the world were terrified of him.

@MohammadKaif have a wonderful day, stay blessed 🏏 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) December 1, 2017

Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif I’m sorry for terrifying you at bat pad for all@those years😂🏏 Have a wonderful year full happiness and joy!!! — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) December 1, 2017

Suresh Raina in particular lauded Kaif’s fielding skills. Thanking the latter for making him believe that fielding can change the course of a match, Raina stated: “You made me believe fielding can change the course of the match and fielding has now been redefined in cricket because of people like you! Fondly remember our hostel days where we showed runs saved were as important as runs scored.”

Happy birthday @MohammadKaif

You made me believe fielding can change the course of the match and fielding has now been redefined in cricket because of people like you!

Fondly remember our hostel days where we showed runs saved were as important as runs scored.✌️😘👌💪 pic.twitter.com/HtiOoi1gbF — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 1, 2017

Thank you very much @ImRaina .Hostel days were indeed brilliant and you have raised the fielding bar wonderfully well. Wish you the best always. https://t.co/cQUdWmljRb — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 1, 2017

Happy birthday brother @mohammadkaif, always fondly remember the thrilling times we had on and off the field together! Have a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/4LD665YHrU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 1, 2017

Thank you very much @harbhajan_singh . Indeed , we built memories for lives. Much love to the family. https://t.co/XXfauqVak9 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 1, 2017

Among others to wish Kaif on his birthday were VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, RP Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara and Manoj Tiwary. Kaif last played for India in 2006 with 3377 international runs, three centuries and 20 half-centuries to his name. Recently, he was appointed by Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League as their fielding coach.