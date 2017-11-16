Sachin Tendulkar exits international cricket on this day, leaves fans teary-eyed

November 16, 2013 is considered the day when an era ended in world cricket. It was the day when an icon stepped away from the world stage. Sachin Tendulkar, India’s greatest cricket icon, walked onto the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the last time as an international cricketer on this day four years ago .

The Master Blaster’s incredible record breaking journey had begun exactly 24 years before his final Test appearance against West Indies on November 16, 2013.

Although, he could not manage a century, he smashed 74 in his final innings as India went on to defeat West Indies by an innings and win the series 2-0. Tendulkar had stepped down from the ODI setup in December 2012 after the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Following his retirement from ODIs and Twenty20s,Tendulkar brought down the curtain on his illustrious career at his beloved home stadium in Mumbai.

The master blaster received the guard of honour from his teammates as he walked up to the dressing room for the final time. He returned shortly to say his goodbye to the sport, with an emotional speech that left every soul in the Wankhede teary eyed and the nation in everlasting sadness.

“I had a message to the team — I said we are all so proud to be representing the nation. I hope to continue to serve the nation with dignity. I have full faith that you will serve the country in the right spirit. Sachin, Sachin” will reverberate in my years till I stop breathing,” Tendulkar said.

His retirement on November 16, 2013 brought down a career which was defined by the sheer volume of the numbers and achievements that he had accumulated in his era.

Since his debut as a 16-year-old against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi in 1989, Tendulkar has gone onto establish himself as one finest batsman that the gentleman’s game as produced, occupying the top spot in both Test and ODI run charts

Tendulkar is the only international player to score 100 international centuries. His numbers most surely highlight his contribution to Indian cricket. In his 200 Test match appearances he scored 15921 runs, averaging at 53.78. He has scored 51 Test hundreds out of which six were double centuries. His highest score was 248 not out against Bangladesh in 2004.

His ODI statistics too showcase his prolific batting skills. In the 463 ODIs, he became the leading run-getter with 18426 runs at an average of 44.83. At the age of 36, Tendulkar recorded his highest ODI score of 200 not out against South Africa, also becoming the first batsman to score a double hundred in an ODI. In 2012, he also became the first player to get to a 100 international centuries.

Four years on, Tendulkar’s legacy continues to warm the hearts of Indian cricket fans.