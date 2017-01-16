Sachin Tendulkar Hails Virat Kohli; Dus Guna Lagaan, Says Virender Sehwag

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team’s record 351-run chase against England in the first ODI in Pune on Sunday was hailed by greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

After having scored a massive 350/7, England were in for a shock as Kohli (122) and Kedar Jadhav (120) plundered their bowlers with a 200-run stand. Hardik Pandya scored a crucial 40* towards the end to help India win by three wickets and take 1-0 lead in three-game series.

Tendulkar lauded Kohli and Jadhav for changing the momentum brilliantly and putting the pressure back on the Eoin Morgan-led side. Jadhav came to bat when India were reduced to 63/4, and then reached second century in just 65 balls.

. @imVkohli & @JadhavKedar changed the momentum brilliantly & put the pressure back on Eng by playing some spectacular shots. #IndvEng — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2017

First win for 2017! Well done Team India, this is an amazing start to the year. Keep winning #INDvENG — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2017

Sehwag’s cheeky comment

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag continued his typical witty way while expressing his pleasure over the win.

Hahahahahaha !

Dus Guna Lagaan Vasool.#INDvENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2017

Wishing India for their historic victory, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said that he is mighty impressed with the way Kohli and Jadhav performed under pressure.

Congrats Team India on a historic win👏👏1 more special knock from @imVkohli 🙏Very impressed with the way @JadhavKedar played under pressure👌 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2017

Hailing India’s brilliant chase against England, all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote on Twitter:

Such an amazing chase despite losing 4 early wickets.well done team India @BCCI.Great knocks by @imVkohli @JadhavKedar #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2017

Jadhav, who notched up his second ODI century, was extremely attacking as he smashed the England bowlers to all parts of the ground and hit 12 boundaries and four sixes. He scored the sixth fastest century.

Kohli, on the other hand, didn’t show any sign of added pressure of captaincy, and was equally fluent and artistic with the bat as he scored his 27th ODI century.

It was the fourth highest successful run chase in ODI history. The two teams will next meet on January 19 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.