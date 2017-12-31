Sachin Tendulkar parties with Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar ahead of New Year

There is still some time left for the New Year celebrations to get underway, but it seems that the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has already settled into a celebratory mood. Tendulkar, who retired from cricket in 2013, seems to be enjoying his post-cricket life.

On Saturday, Tendulkar was seen having fun with his former India teammates Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar in a pre-New Year’s party. Yuvraj later posted a picture from their meet on his Instagram account.

“Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun #monster Agarkar,” read the caption of the image posted by Yuvraj.

The picture has gone viral on the social media since then with nearly two and a half million likes coming its way.

However, Tendulkar’s New Year build up is not limited to parties alone. His love for golf and car racing, among other sports, is well known and he underlined it again by posting a video of him playing golf on his official Twitter handle.

In the video, Tendulkar was seen handling a golf ball like a pro and putting it into the hole with élan. As soon as the ball landed in the hole, the little master broke into the kind of celebrations he used to do while taking a wicket on cricket field during his playing days.

“Nothing like spending time with friends and playing a sport. It gives you some unforgettable moments...,” Tendulkar wrote in his tweet accompanying the video.

Tendulkar, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, recently shared his vision of transforming India from a sport loving nation into a sport playing one. His gesture has earned him a lot of accolades from all quarters since then.