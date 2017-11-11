Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘friends-for-life’ photo with cricket mates Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar

Sachin Tendulkar left an everlasting mark on the game of cricket thanks to a number of brilliant performances that saw him break records on a regular basis.

However, the legendary Indian batsman recently uploaded a picture on Instagram where he revealed that one of the biggest things the sport gave him were a number of ‘friends for life’.

The post shared by the Master Blaster on Friday included former Indian pace bowler Ajit Agarkar, ex-Mumbai Ranji cricket team captain Amol Mazumdar and one-time enemy Vinod Kambli.

The post was captioned: “One of the most amazing things Cricket gave me is friends for life. In this company, there’s never a dull moment both on and off the field.”

It is common knowledge that Tendulkar and Kambli had a falling-out many years ago despite being part of a historic 664-run partnership during a school match in 1988.

The two stars of the Mumbai cricket fraternity went on to have very different careers from that point onwards.

Vinod Kambli had even stated on a TV show some time ago that Sachin Tendulkar did not stand by his side during testing times.

However, the two have seemingly made up since then and were also seen together at a book launch in Mumbai.

Kambli had even tweeted about his adoration for the Master Blaster after the release of Tendulkar’s biopic in May.