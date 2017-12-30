Sachin Tendulkar says current Indian cricket team can dominate like Australia of old

Ahead of their demanding Test series against South Africa, Virat Kohli and his men have got a morale boost. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has hailed the current Indian cricket team and backed them to dominate world cricket like the Australian team did for well over a decade from mid 1990s.

Praising the current cricketers for their all-round abilities, Tendulkar said India have finally settled on a perfect balance after so many years and are in a great position to assert their supremacy in the years to come.

Tendulkar’s comments came in Part 1 of his interview to former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee for his YouTube show ‘Up in the Grill’.

“I watch the players today and feel fantastic because I think we are doing exceedingly well. And what I feel is what Australia was for those 15-20 years in between, in the 90s when I toured Australia, they were a tough side to beat, tough side to compete with. And wherever you travelled, you beat everyone. I see that phase coming to Indian cricket now,” the master batsman told Brett Lee with whom he has had many memorable on-field battles throughout his cricketing career.

Tendulkar said for the first time India have depth in their squad. “It’s happening because the balance is so good now. There are batsmen who can roll their arms over and there are bowlers who can come and contribute those important runs. And we bat quite deep. You get No 9 player turning up in Test cricket and scoring runs. That’s a luxury.”

Part 1 of my interview with the great man @sachin_rt @100MasterBlastr live now on my YouTube Channel. Click below and in my bio and stay tuned for Part 2 soon. https://t.co/Gjf4zvtCTo — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 30, 2017

Tendulkar also spoke about his early days and how cricket was his priority right from childhood. When asked what life would have been without cricket, this is what the Mumbai batsman said.

“Really hard to imagine my life without cricket. Cricket was like oxygen for me; impossible to survive without cricket. I still remember when I was practising in my school days, my coach would literally pull me out of the net. I still remember when I was practicing in my school days, my coach would literally pull me out of the net, we (friends) could barely see each other. We loved playing so much. That was my passion and it still is,” he said.

“So many guys ask me ‘you have missed out on those beautiful days from 16 to 19 (years) when you really want to make friends and party hard’. I tell them I was just happy playing cricket for India. How many guys get to play for India at the age of 16? It was a huge honour. I got all my satisfaction playing cricket,” the little master said.

Tendulkar also spoke about his late father, Ramesh Tendulkar’s role in his growth. “My father was a professor. He was also a writer and a poet. But he never forced me (to) follow his footsteps. He was more interested in knowing what are my likes and dislikes. And once he realised that my love is cricket, he supported me and gave me the freedom to play and I think that is the greatest gift I have got in my life,” the former Indian skipper said.