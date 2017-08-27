Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag remember Don Bradman on his birth anniversary

Former Indian cricket team superstars Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag shared heartfelt posts on Twitter to remember Sir Don Bradman on his birthday. Sir Don Bradman is considered to be the greatest batsman to have graced the game and both Sachin and Sehwag celebrated his birth anniversary by praising the brilliance of the Australian legend. (IND vs SL LIVE BLOG)

On Sunday, the Tendulkar — who finished as the leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs and also with 100 centuries in both the formats — was the first one to remember the legendary Australian on his birth anniversary.

Tendulkar posted a photograph taken during his meeting with Bradman in 1998 and wrote:

To the one and only.... Happy Birthday to Sir Donald Bradman pic.twitter.com/8XfKssiMn7 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2017

Bradman, who is said to have compared Tendulkar with himself from his playing days and he reportedly never missed a single match in which the Indian cricketer was playing.

Sehwag, often compared with Tendulkar during his initial days in international cricket, also wished Bradman on his birthday as he wrote:

A day for every cricket lover to remember Sir Don Bradman, the greatest batsman of all times on his birth anniversary.#BradmanJayanti pic.twitter.com/ba9kbW5CP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017

A book written by Roland Perry claims that, “He (Bradman) was most taken in by Tendulkar’s technique, compactness and his shot production and had asked his wife to have a look at the Indian as he felt that Tendulkar played like he had. Jessie agreed that they appeared similar.”

“Bradman ranked Brian Lara and Tendulkar as the best batsmen in the world and found it difficult to judge who was better. He thought that Tendulkar had a very sound defence while Lara was marginally more aggressive and took more risks. By 2000, he held the view that they were the best in world cricket, but that Tendulkar just pipped Lara as the world’s number one,” the book added, according to ESPNCricinfo.