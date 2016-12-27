Samit Gohel, a strokeless wonder to a world record holder in first class cricket

Samit Gohel has come a long way from being labeled a “strokeless wonder”.
On Tuesday, the Gujarat opener broke a 117-year-old record in first-class cricket by scoring an unbeaten 359 during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Odisha in Jaipur.
SamitGohel's 359* is the highest indvscore by an opening bat while carrying his bat thro' the inns in first-class cricket!
Samit Gohel went past the 357 by Surrey’s Bobby Abel against Somerset in 1899 at the Kensington Oval for the highest first-class score while carrying the bat.
Ranji coach Vijay Patel was happy Gohel was emerging from the shell.
Rahul Sir's tips helped me shape my game: SamitGohel
“At stats suggest, he is a defensive batsman, but he is increasing his repertoire of shots,” he said after the 26-year-old helped Gujarat post their highest first-class score of 641 and enter the semifinal, where they will face Tamil Nadu.
The knock was studded with 45 boundaries and a six but the unassuming player was unaware he had reached a landmark, saying he was just following instructions.
“The coach (Patel) and skipper (Parthiv Patel) had asked me to bat as long as possible. I am happy I could do it.”
Samit Gohel’s batting has improved after Parthiv Patel suggested some changes to his stance.
Gohel’s father, Bhanubhai, runs a real estate business property, and the family stays in Anand.
The feeling is yet to sink in, but even in his hour of glory the mind wandered towards securing his future.
Samit Gohel likes to call himself a “professional cricketer” but the vagaries of sport are not lost on him.
“I am on the lookout for a government job, and have applied in the Income Tax department and Dena Bank under the sports quota,” he said.