Samit Gohel, a strokeless wonder to a world record holder in first class cricket

Samit Gohel has come a long way from being labeled a “strokeless wonder”.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat opener broke a 117-year-old record in first-class cricket by scoring an unbeaten 359 during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Odisha in Jaipur.

WORLD RECORD!

SamitGohel's 359* is the highest indvscore by an opening bat while carrying his bat thro' the inns in first-class cricket!

Samit Gohel went past the 357 by Surrey’s Bobby Abel against Somerset in 1899 at the Kensington Oval for the highest first-class score while carrying the bat.

Ranji coach Vijay Patel was happy Gohel was emerging from the shell.