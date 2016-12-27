Samit Gohel breaks 117-yr-old cricket record with Ranji Trophy triple century

Samit Gohel is proving that it’s the season for big runs. Gujarat boy Gohel has taken a leaf out of Karun Nair’s book and has done even better.

The scene may be first-class cricket, but Samit Gohel’s unbeaten 359 in a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Odisha in Jaipur on Tuesday is what dreams are made of.

While Karun Nair scored his triple century in the fifth and final Test between India and England in Chennai, Samit Gohel’s effort was monumental and broke a 117-year -old first class record held by an Englishman.

SamitGohel359* is the 4th triple centurion in fc cricket history to carry his bat thro' the inns! The last one did it 81 yrsago in 1935!

Samit Gohel is a 26-year-old opening batsman. He registered the highest score while carrying his bat through the innings of 359 not out during his team’s Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Odisha.

While Hanif Mohammed’s epic 499 remains the highest score by an opener in first-class cricket, no one has scored more than Gohel while remaining not out in his team’s score of 641.

Samit Gohel eclipsed the previous best of 357 by Surrey’s Bobby Abel against Somerset way back in 1899 at the Kensington Oval ground.

Gohel’s 723-ball-knock had 45 boundaries and a six but the shy boy from Gujarat’s dairy hub Anand was rather cool. For the record, Gujarat entered the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

“I did not know it was a world record. The idea was to bat as long as possible. Coach sir (Vijay Patel) and Parthiv bhai (skipper Parthiv Patel) ne bola thaa lamba khelo. I just tried to do that. I am happy that I could bat this long. Obviously this is the greatest day of my life. I am actually still not able to express myself,” the right-handed batsman told PTI after his knock.

Samit Gohel, a job-seeker

Samit Gohel’s father Bhanubhai Patel is a real estate property dealer but Gohel loves his cricket business and calls himself a “professional cricketer”.

“My father has a small-time property business. Not very big. Till date, I have only concentrated on cricket. But yes, I am searching for a government job. I have applied for sports quota job in Income Tax department as well as Dena Bank. Let’s see what happens,” said Gohel, who lives with his parents and wife.

“Actually, I have not yet been able to call my family and inform them about the world record,” said Gohel, who is the first triple centurion opener in last 81 years in first-class cricket to carry his bat through.

Teammates, Gohel’s inspiration

One of his teammates Priyank Panchal has been the top scorer in this season’s Ranji Trophy and Gohel said Panchal has been an inspiration for him.

“Priyank’s performance and Parthiv bhai’s show against England were an inspiration for all of us. Also I love to bat long.

“Even in the nets, I love to bat on and on. This lengthy duration at the nets also helped me in the middle. My childhood coaches Devang Desai and Hiren Patel always told me that temperament is key in first-class cricket,” said Samit Gohel.

“The innings may seem to be a tad slow but the reason is Odisha in the end had put all fielders at the boundary circle. Getting boundaries became a difficult job,” Gohel explained.

His Ranji Trophy coach Vijay Patel is also proud of Gohel’s achievement.

“He is a defensive batsman as the stats will suggest. But he is now slowly increasing his repertoire of shots. Also one has to take into account that facing 723 balls (120.3 overs) speaks about his power of concentration. Also Gujarat today posted their highest first-class score of 641.”

(With PTI inputs)