Sanath Jayasuriya, cricket’s ex master blaster, struggling to walk nowadays

Sanath Jayasuriya, one of Sri Lanka’s legendary all-rounders, was nicknamed the ‘Matara Marauder’ during his playing days. At his peak, he used rip apart the best bowling attacks and with his explosive batting, he had acquired a reputation of being the most destructive batsman of his period. (SOUTH AFRICA vs INDIA LIVE SCORECARD)

However, the 48-year-old is currently undergoing tough times after his retirement. The former chairman of selectors is currently suffering from a knee injury so severe that he is unable to walk without crutches.

According to reports, Jayasuriya, who played a key role in Sri Lanka’s maiden World Cup win in 1996 will be travelling to Melbourne for treatment having suffered the injury for quite some time now.

COLOMBO Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya is suffering from a knee injury and is even unable to walk without crutches. love for Jayasuriya🌹😘 the best pic.twitter.com/IIdvDVtlXS — خان طارق خان (@MussaTariq) January 4, 2018

The reports have added that the entire procedure of treatment and recovery will take up to one month, and Jayasuriya will remain under observation during this period.

In a career spanning two decades for Sri Lanka, Jayasuriya played a critical role in Sri Lanka’s rise as a power to reckon with. He played 110 Tests, 445 ODIs and 31 T20Is. He remains the second highest run-scorer for the island nation with 13,364 runs 28 centuries and 68 fifties at 32.51.

In 110 Tests, Jayasuriya scored 6,973 runs at 40.07 with 14 centuries and 31 fifties. His highest score of 340 came against India in the Colombo run-fest of 1997, when replying to India’s 537 for 8 declared, Sri Lanka went on to set a world record score of 952 for 6 declared.

Jayasuriya also enjoyed T20 cricket towards the end of his career. In 31 T20Is, the left-handed batsman scored 629 runs at 23.29 with four half-centuries. A handy left-arm spinner, Jayasuriya claimed as many as 323 wickets in ODIs, 98 in Tests and 19 scalps in T20Is.