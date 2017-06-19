T20 Global League: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils buy teams

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and Delhi Daredevils owners GMR have bought franchises in the Cricket South Africa (CSA)’s eight-team T20 Global League. Both Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises said the initiative was part of their global plans.

GMR’s team will be based in Johannesburg while South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will be its marquee player. Shah Rukh’s franchise will be based in Cape Town with left-handed batsman JP Duminy as the marquee player. The name of the team will be Cape Town Knight Riders.

KKR’s global plans

After having acquired the Cape Town franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders’ CEO Venky Mysore said: “This initiative is part of our global plans, from Kolkata to Trinidad and now Cape Town.”

Kolkata Knight Riders owners also have a team in the Caribbean Premier League – the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Mysore added that they are happy to have the experienced JP Duminy as marquee player. “Great to have JP Duminy but there is no guarantee that he will play for us in IPL next year. The dynamics of every league is different,” Mysore said.

The South African Duminy said that he was elated to be part of Bollywood star Shah Rukh’s team. “It’s great to be in Shah Rukh’s team. He is a global super-star and I will be happy to see him signing more autographs than I will do,” he joked.

DD’s South African connect

Hemant Dua of GMR, owners of Johannesburg franchise, said: “This is part of our global strategy. DD has several South African players and Kagiso Rabada will take the journey forward for us in global T20.”

The player draft is scheduled for August 19 with almost 400 players from 10 countries confirming their interest.

Hashim Amla (right) and Lahore Qalandars’ Fawad Rana during the T20 Global League launch. (Gallo Images)

“EY (previously known as Ernst & Young) ran the team owner selection process to ensure integrity, compliance and due diligence was followed throughout the process by both CSA and potential owners,” a release from CSA said.

“Competition was stiff, with more than 150 Expressions of Interest (EOI) received from around the world and a shortlist of heavy hitters to consider, but after rigorous discussions and engagement with each of the potential owners, we are certain that our final eight owners have the perfect combination of strategic insight and passion needed to make the first T20 Global League a complete success,” added CSA president Chris Nenzani.

“The announcement of the team owners is a key milestone to successfully launch our T20 Global League. We are thrilled by the international mix of owners and the passion and excitement that was clearly demonstrated during the bidding process by them and the marquee players. It sets up our #T20GL as a fans’ favourite in the cricketing calendar,” CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat said.