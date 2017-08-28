Shah Rukh Khan’s Cape Town Knight Riders pick Chris Gayle for T20 Global League

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Cape Town Knight Riders will take on Pretoria Mavericks in the opening match of the inaugural Cricket South Africa-backed T20 Global League, on November 3 at Newlands in Cape Town. The final will be played on December 16 at Johannesburg.

AB de Villiers and Dwayne Bravo feature in Pretoria Mavericks while JP Duminy and Chris Gayle are the face of Cape Town Knight Riders.

READ | Like Indian Premier League, T20 Global League will lift SA: Haroon Lorgat

This will be followed by two double-headers on the Saturday and Sunday. In all, five different venues will host the opening weekend of matches, which will see all eight franchises in action.

There will be double-headers every weekend as well as several in midweek as the League holds 57 matches in the space of 44 days. There are three built-in rest/travel days, similar to the Tour de France schedule, to give the squads some respite.

There is a one-off final between the two top finishers, and no opportunity for teams to get in through the back door of an eliminator or qualifier.

READ | South Africa T20 Global League sees 128 players picked in players draft

Adding zing to the competition will be the match between franchises bought by India and Pakistan owners, on November 7 in Cape Town --- Cape Town Knight Riders vs Benoni Zalmi.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Haroon Lorgat said, “CSA is happy to have attracted franchise owners from India and Pakistan. They are big names from Pakistan Super League and Indian Premiere League. The inclusion of such franchises will help this league become global. It would definitely create hype when they lock horns with each other. All four teams are very popular in their respective countries.

“There is going to be non-stop action of the highest international quality from the League opener on November 3 right through to the final on December 16,” said League tournament director, Russell Adams.

READ | South Africa cricket’s answer to IPL and BBL: Global Destination T20 League

“Can you imagine the excitement on our opening night at iconic Newlands when two of the greatest players in the history of the T20 format, AB de Villiers of Pretoria Mavericks, and Chris Gayle of the Cape Town Knight Riders, go head to head.

“There will be similar excitement as the League moves around the country to our other host venues with a myriad of international and South African stars in action. And watch out for the emergence of exciting young South African talent, as our rookies are inspired by some of the big names in their squads. This has been a feature of the franchise T20 tournaments around the world,” said Adams.