‘Sheron ka zamana’ - SRK’s Raees tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh

Watching Indian cricket’s biggest superstars Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on song during the second ODI India versus England at Cuttack on Thursday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist twisting the popular ‘sheron ka zamana’ dialogue from his upcoming movie Raees to praise their performance. (INDIA VS ENGLAND 2nd ODI LIVE)

In his first tweet, Shah Rukh tweeted: “So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai…”

Din aur raat logon ke hote hai. #SheronKaZamaana hota hai.https://t.co/gE1Q1gu5uQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2017

So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2017

Shah Rukh then thanked commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for using the Raees dialogue during the match.

Thank u @sanjaymanjrekar for saying the dialogue like me…but sending u my version. Just… https://t.co/MyRstC2J2w — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2017

He then sent his own version where the Bollywood icon says: “Yuvraj aur Dhoni ko khelte hue dekh, yakin ho jaata hai, ki sheron ka zamana hota hai.”

The dialogue in the movie goes like this: “Din aur raat logon ke hote hai. Sheron ka zamana hota hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan is a keen follower of the game, having stakes in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Caribbean Premier League Trinbago Knight Riders.

Yuvraj Singh (150) slammed his first century in ODI cricket since the 2011 World Cup. Mahendra Singh Dhoni also struck his first ODI century (134) on Thursday since the unbeaten 139 against Australia at Mohali in October 2013.