 ‘Sheron ka zamana’ - SRK’s Raees tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh | cricket | Hindustan Times
‘Sheron ka zamana’ - SRK’s Raees tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s centuries in 2nd India vs England ODI in Cuttack prompts Shah Rukh Khan to twist popular dialogue from Raees to praise them

cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2017 19:37 IST
Harit Joshi
Harit Joshi
Mahendra Singh Dhoni raises his bat after completing his half century as Yuvraj Singh looks on during the second One Day International between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. (AFP)

Watching Indian cricket’s biggest superstars Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on song during the second ODI India versus England at Cuttack on Thursday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist twisting the popular ‘sheron ka zamana’ dialogue from his upcoming movie Raees to praise their performance. (INDIA VS ENGLAND 2nd ODI LIVE)

In his first tweet, Shah Rukh tweeted: “So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai…”

Shah Rukh then thanked commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for using the Raees dialogue during the match.

He then sent his own version where the Bollywood icon says: “Yuvraj aur Dhoni ko khelte hue dekh, yakin ho jaata hai, ki sheron ka zamana hota hai.”

The dialogue in the movie goes like this: “Din aur raat logon ke hote hai. Sheron ka zamana hota hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan is a keen follower of the game, having stakes in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Caribbean Premier League Trinbago Knight Riders.

Yuvraj Singh (150) slammed his first century in ODI cricket since the 2011 World Cup. Mahendra Singh Dhoni also struck his first ODI century (134) on Thursday since the unbeaten 139 against Australia at Mohali in October 2013.

