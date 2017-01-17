Shahid Afridi’s boom-boom reply to Ian Chappell’s ‘kick Pak up the bum’ comment

Shahid Afridi is a trend-setter when it comes to slam-bang cricket. The Pakistan cricket team star’s panache to hit rival bowlers out of the park earned him the nickname ‘Boom Boom Afridi.’ Sidelined from the Pakistan team, the 36-year-old Afridi again showed he is ever-ready to bat for his favourite side.

After Pakistan defeated Australia in the second ODI of a five-match series, Afridi was quick to mark a reminder to Ian Chappell. The former captain had earlier said Cricket Australia should not invite Pakistan on tours as they were playing poor cricket.

Chappell’s strong comments came during Pakistan’s 3-0 Test series loss in Australia. The two teams are tied 1-1 in the five match ODI series. Pakistan won the second game in Melbourne. It was Pakistan’s first in Australia after 12 years.

Afridi was quick to point that out to Chappell. “Shabash Pakistan, great captaincy and inns Hafeez, Well done JK, Malik, Did you watch Ian Chappell?” he wrote on Twitter.

Shabash Pakistan, great captaincy and inns Hafeez, Well done JK, Malik, Did you watch Ian Chappell? 😊 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 15, 2017

In the second ODI, Mohammad Amir and and Junaid Khan picked three and two wickets, respectively, to restrict Australia to 220.

Then captain Mohammad Hafeez (72) and Shoaib Malik (42 not out) guided the visitors home with 2.2 overs to spare.

Earlier, Chappell had criticised Pakistan’s losing streak in Australia in a very nasty way.

“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum. Cricket Australia have got to start saying ‘listen if things don’t improve we will stop with the invites’,” Chappell had said in an interview to ESPN.

“You can’t continue to (play poor) cricket. You can’t bowl poorly, have conservative field placings and field sloppily and expect to play decent cricket in Australia,” Chappell added.

He had also criticised Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

“A lot of their struggles were because they had no leadership. There was no inspiration from Misbah, so things have got to change in Pakistan,” he said.

Misbah had also retorted to Chappell’s comments.

“The comments do not make any sense or suit a cricketer of his stature. Australia themselves have been on the losing side in the recent away tours. They were clean swept by a Sri Lanka side… In the recent past they have been whitewashed by us in the UAE and in India.

“If we apply Chappell’s comments to Australia, does that mean if they continue to get whitewashed on the subcontinent on a regular basis then they should also not travel there?,” Misbah wrote in his column for cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, Afridi, who last played for Pakistan in a World T20 match against Australia in 2016, is staring at an uncertain future as far as his playing career is concerned. Selectors have not picked him up for recent series.