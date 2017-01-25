Shahid Afridi’s charity to facilitate repatriation of 30 Pak prisoners from UAE

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tweeted on Tuesday that his charity organisation Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) has signed a treaty with authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the release of Pakistani prisoners.

“By grace of Allah we are facilitating release of 30 prisoners for now, more will be released in coming days,” tweeted Afridi, who has quit all formats of cricket except Twenty20. The first phase of repatriation of Pakistani prisoners has already started, tweeted Afridi on Tuesday.

Afridi thanked the Dubai Police and the head of human rights for the support in this cause, adding that his foundation will continue to work for troubled Pakistanis. Afridi had founded the charity in March 2014 with the aim of providing healthcare, education and sports facilities in Pakistan and around the world.

Retired cricketers all around the world have charitable causes. Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan had opened the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust that housed the country’s first cancer hospital. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh is associated with Udayan in Kolkata that looks after the rehabiliation of leprosy patients’ children.

Another former Australia player Glenn McGrath supervises the McGrath Foundation, a leading breast cancer support organisation. India’s Yuvraj Singh formed the ‘YouWeCan’ foundation that detects and treats cancer in its early stages.