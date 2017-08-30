Shakib Al Hasan smashes records in Bangladesh’s historic Test win over Australia

Shakib Al Hasan is the ‘one-man army’ for Bangladesh. His consistent exploits have made him the No.1 all-rounder in the current ICC rankings. During the first Test against Australia in Dhaka, Shakib starred with both bat and ball as he guided his team to a historic Test win over Australia in Dhaka on Wednesday. (Bangladesh vs Australia Scores)

On a pitch that assisted spinners from Day 1, Shakib rescued the hosts from a precarious 10/3 and slammed 84 to help them reach 260. He picked up five wickets in the first innings to join an elite list and grabbed same number of scalps in the final innings to guide Mushfiqur Rahim’s team to a famous victory.

Here is a list of the records shattered by Shakib -

4 - Shakib Al Hasan became only the fourth bowler in Test history to take a five-wicket haul against all current Test playing nations. Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath are the others to have achieved this feat.

2 - Shakib became only the second bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in Tests between Bangladesh and Australia. Stuart MacGill achieved this feat during the 2003 Test in Cairns.

2 - No. of 10 wicket hauls by Shakib, the most by a Bangladesh bowler in Tests. He had earlier taken a 10-wicket haul in the home series against Zimbabwe in 2014.

3 - Shakib became only the third Bangladesh bowler in history to take 10 wickets in a Test for Bangladesh. Mehedi Hasan and Enamul Haque Jnr are the other bowlers to have taken 10 wickets in Tests.

5 - Bangladesh secured a victory over Australia in just their fifth Test meeting. The previous two series between the two countries ended 2-0 in Australia’s favour.

10 - Shakib’s all-round exploits guided Bangladesh to their 10th Test win. They now have wins over Australia, England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.