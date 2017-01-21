Shakib Al Hasan strikes to rally Bangladesh versus New Zealand in Christchurch Test

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan grabbed three middle-order wickets in quick succession to lead a fightback before rain brought an early close to Day 2 of the second test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.

New Zealand were 260 for seven when rain forced the players off the field about an hour before the end of scheduled play, still 29 runs behind Bangladesh’s first innings of 289.

Henry Nicholls was 56 not out while Tim Southee, who took five wickets to help dismiss the visitors late on Friday, was on four.

New Zealand openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham (68) put on 45 runs before paceman Kamrul Islam took two wickets in the same over. Kamrul bowled Raval for 16 and two balls later had the prized wicket of captain Kane Williamson (2), caught by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off a delivery that swung away and seamed off the pitch.

Ross Taylor (77) and Latham revived the innings with a 106-run partnership, and the left-handed opener brought up his 12th Test half century. Taylor then brought up his 27th Test half century as the pair looked well set to build on their partnership.

Taylor, 32, then became the third New Zealand batsman to surpass 6,000 Test runs when he punched off-spinner Mehedi Hasan through point for three runs and moved past the 62 he needed to achieve the milestone. Stephen Fleming (7,172) and Brendon McCullum (6453) are the only players ahead of Taylor, who looked set to join former mentor Martin Crowe on 17 Test centuries but was caught by substitute fielder Taijul Islam off Mehedi for 77.

Nicholls and Mitchell Santner (29) then combined for 75 runs before all-rounder Shakib struck, removing Santner lbw then bowling BJ Watling (1) and Colin de Grandhomme (0), the hosts losing three wickets for four runs.

New Zealand won the first Test in Wellington by seven wickets.