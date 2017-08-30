Shakib Al Hasan takes 10 wickets as Bangladesh secure historic win vs Australia

Shakib Al Hasan picked up 10 wickets, David Warner slammed his 19th century and the Australian tail almost pulled off a historic chase. But in the end, Bangladesh held their nerve to secure a tense 20-run win and register their first-ever Test win against Australia on the fourth day of the first Test in Mirpur on Wednesday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

The game was evenly poised at lunch on Day 4 with Australia at 199/7, needing a further 66 runs. However, Shakib continued his record-breaking match when he cleaned up Glen Maxwell in the first ball of the session. Bangladesh were closing in on victory but Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins had other ideas. Lyon notched up the 200 by sweeping Shakib while Cummins hung in to reduce the deficit. Lyon tried to employ the sweep to counter Shakib as Australia hung in. The 30-run stand was broken when Lyon top-edged a sweep off Mehedi Hasan.

Pat Cummins gave Bangladesh fans some anxious moments when he launched Mehidy Hasan for two sixes to reduce the deficit to 21 runs. However, the game ended in dramatic style when Josh Hazlewood was trapped LBW by Taijul. The batsman opted for a review but umpire Richard Kettleborough informed the batsman that the team had no reviews.

The credit for Bangladesh’s historic win must go to Shakib, who became the first Bangladesh bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test against Australia. He had earlier scored an attacking 84 on the first day on a tough pitch and following it up by becoming only the fourth Test bowler in history to take a five-wicket haul against all current Test playing nations.

Resuming on 109/2, Australia were given a chance thanks to Warner and Steve Smith’s attacking strokeplay. Warner continued to tackle the spinners admirably and he moved into the 90s with three boundaries in one over off Taijul Islam. He notched up a fighting hundred, his second in Asia, with a couple off Taijul as Australia looked comfortable in the chase. However, Shakib had other ideas and he proceeded to change the course of the match.

The all-rounder broke the 130-run stand by trapping Warner in front for 112. That wicket opened the floodgates and he had skipper Smith (37) edge a cut to keeper Mushfiqur Rahim. Glenn Maxwell tried to break the shackles by slamming 15 runs, including two boundaries off Shakib but any chances of a counter-attack were snuffed as Bangladesh continued to take wickets regularly.

READ | Shai Hope comes of age to guide West Indies to historic over England

Peter Handscomb, who had displayed admirable grit in the series against India, cut a short ball from Taijul but the edge flew to first slip where Soumya Sarkar produced a brilliant reflex catch on the second attempt to give Bangladesh hope. Shakib continued his wicket-taking spree as he trapped Matthew Wade for 4 and Bangladesh ended the session on a high when Taijul sent Ashton Agar (2) cheaply.

With Australia losing five wickets for 90 runs in the first session, it was an uphill battle from that point on and Bangladesh continued their resurgence, having earlier beaten England and Sri Lanka in 2016/17. This loss only continued Australia’s woeful run in the Asian sub-continent, having won just one out of ten Tests in the last four years.