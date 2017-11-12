Shane Warne calls for ‘bold and aggressive’ Glenn Maxwell selection in Ashes

Shane Warne has called on the Australian cricket team management to show “boldness and aggression” by selecting Glenn Maxwell at number six as they seek to regain the Ashes.

Maxwell is facing a fight to make the side when the series begins at the Gabba later this month, with Australia legend Warne conceding uncertainty around the hosts’ selection is rife.

Hilton Cartwright is widely tipped to take the spot at six, but Warne feels that would be a “conservative” choice and he hopes Maxwell will get the nod.

“The solution to this state of uncertainty is boldness and aggression,” ex-spinner Warne wrote in his Herald Sun column.

“‘Maxi’ wants to be known as consistent and not the X factor, but I believe being the X factor is his way forward.

“All teams need matchwinners and make no mistake, Maxi is one of those. Yes we will shake our heads and roll our eyes occasionally, but we have to accept the odd horror and enjoy his best when it comes off.

“He makes things happen in all facets of the game but needs encouragement from the leaders to express himself.

”The big occasions bring out the best in this type of player and the selectors have to show faith in his talent. I hope he gets the nod over Cartwright.

“We have to junk this notion of horses for courses, that Maxwell is just a subcontinental consideration, and a vote of confidence now could be repaid big time.”