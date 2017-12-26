Shane Warne eyes Darren Lehmann’s job as Australia’s cricket head coach

In his playing days, former Australian spin wizard, Shane Warne was famous for plotting the downfall of opposition batsmen with his astute strategies. It was probably a bit of surprise that Warne didn’t get a chance to captain Australia on a long-term basis. However, he made the most of whatever little opportunities he got to lead the side as evidenced by his captaincy record of 10 wins out of 11 ODIs. (BOXING DAY TEST LIVE)

Shane Warne may have missed to showcase his leadership capabilities in full during his playing days, but if everything goes well for him, he can get a chance to do it again with the Australian cricket team, albeit in a new role of head coach. On the eve of the Boxing Day Test, when the spin legend was asked about succeeding the current Australian coach, Darren Lehmann, he appeared keen to taking up the baton from his former teammate.

“I’ve always been open to (coaching) any country, but obviously I would love to coach Australia – not coach Australia but be part of the Australian set-up if they needed it,” Warne was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

Warne, who is the second most successful bowler in Test history with 708 wickets from 145 matches, said his decision would, though, depend on time.

“We’ve got so many good coaches around, so many good batting coaches, bowling coaches and people on offer. So, if the opportunity ever arose yeah, look, maybe interested, for sure. It just all depends on the time. If Boof (Lehmann) has had enough, maybe he’ll say ‘Do you want to have a go’, I’ll have a crack,” he said.

Adam Gilchrist and Darren Lehmann of Australia present a cheque to Shane Warne for his charity on behalf of Travelex after Lehmann's sprint race after training at Telstra Dome on December 4, 2004 in Melbourne. (Getty Images)

LEHMANN WON’T CONTINUE

Darren Lehmann won’t renew his contract when it expires at the end of 2019. Lehmann told Fox Sports television in an interview Monday: “That will be it.It will be a case of too much time, too much travel. For me, I’ve had a great time and really enjoyed the role, and (I’m) loving it still.”

The former Test batsman last year extended his contract until October 2019, and says he won’t seek a new deal. His final year in charge will include Australia’s title defence at the one-day international World Cup and then an Ashes series.

Australia regained the Ashes last week by beating England in the third Test in Perth, and are playing in the fourth match on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Lehmann, 47, became Australia coach in 2013 after the firing of Mickey Arthur. Lehmann’s record as coach includes victory in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, winning two Ashes series at home and losing two in Britain.

Sachin Tendulkar, left and Shane Warne pose for photographers with the Cricket All Stars Cup during a news conference ahead of the Cricket All Stars three-game series played in Major League Baseball stadiums in New York, Houston and Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in New York. (AP)

COACHING NOT NEW TO WARNE

Coaching responsibilities are not new to Shane Warne. After retiring from international cricket in 2007 following a 5-0 annihilation of England at home in the Ashes, he acted as a mentor to Australian cricket team ahead of their World T20 campaign in Bangladesh in 2014. Warne also acted as captain-cum-coach for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he lead the less-fancied side to crowning glory in the inaugural season in 2008.

Among the contenders to succeed Lehmann are current assistant coach David Saker and Western Australia head coach Justin Langer.