Shikhar Dhawan is ‘bali ka bakra’: Sunil Gavaskar blasts India’s selection for 2nd Test

Indian cricket team made three changes for the second Test vs South Africa cricket team -- KL Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma came in for in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar and injured wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was replaced by Parthiv Patel.

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2018 17:21 IST
Indian cricket team management replaced Shikhar Dhawan (R) with KL Rahul for the second Test vs South Africa cricket team while wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out due to an injury.
Former captain Sunil Gavaskar today questioned India cricket team’s selection for the second cricket Test against South Africa, saying opener Shikhar Dhawan’s “head is always on the chopping board”. (SA vs IND 2nd Test, Day 1 live updates)

India made three changes to their playing XI, with KL Rahul replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma coming in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose three-wicket burst in the first morning of the opening Test rocked the hosts. (SA vs IND 2nd Test, Day 1 live score)

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out due to a strain and Parthiv Patel was included is his place.

Gavaskar said: “I think Shikhar Dhawan is the ‘Bali ka Bakra’ (scapegoat). His head is always on the chopping board. He just needs one bad innings and he is out of the team.

“I also don’t understand why Ishant came in for Bhuvneshwar when he had taken three wickets on the opening day at Cape Town. Ishant could have replaced Shami or Bumrah but leaving him out, I don’t understand.”

VVS Laxman and Allan Donald were also surprised with India’s decision to drop Bhuvneshwar for this all-important game.

India were thrashed by 72 runs in the first Test against South Africa at Cape Town.

Virat Kohli’s men had folded for 135 in their second innings while chasing 208 to win the Test.

