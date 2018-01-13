Shikhar Dhawan is ‘bali ka bakra’: Sunil Gavaskar blasts India’s selection for 2nd Test

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar today questioned India cricket team’s selection for the second cricket Test against South Africa, saying opener Shikhar Dhawan’s “head is always on the chopping board”. (SA vs IND 2nd Test, Day 1 live updates)

India made three changes to their playing XI, with KL Rahul replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma coming in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose three-wicket burst in the first morning of the opening Test rocked the hosts. (SA vs IND 2nd Test, Day 1 live score)

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out due to a strain and Parthiv Patel was included is his place.

Gavaskar said: “I think Shikhar Dhawan is the ‘Bali ka Bakra’ (scapegoat). His head is always on the chopping board. He just needs one bad innings and he is out of the team.

“I also don’t understand why Ishant came in for Bhuvneshwar when he had taken three wickets on the opening day at Cape Town. Ishant could have replaced Shami or Bumrah but leaving him out, I don’t understand.”

VVS Laxman and Allan Donald were also surprised with India’s decision to drop Bhuvneshwar for this all-important game.

Iam surprised not to find Bhuvi in the playing XI today. In the first test,he took the most number of wickets (6 wickets)showing skill in using the new ball & batted quite well showing patience nd resilience.Am I missing something here 🤔 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2018

Don’t understand how you can leave a bowler out that don’t have more bounce than a taller bowler @ImIshant. @BhuviOfficial has so much skill and accuracy that he brings. It’s like leaving out @VDP_24! — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) January 13, 2018

India were thrashed by 72 runs in the first Test against South Africa at Cape Town.

Virat Kohli’s men had folded for 135 in their second innings while chasing 208 to win the Test.