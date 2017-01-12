Shreyas Iyer lambasts Gujarat’s negative bowling tactics in Ranji Trophy final

Shreyas Iyer criticised the Gujarat bowling attack, stating it was frustrating to bat with the second-time finalists who were “bowling way outside the stumps throughout the day”.

“It was really frustrating. At one point I was really getting bored leaving the balls. I like to play strokes and when the spinner came on I took charge of him,” Iyer, who played a knock of 82 to help Mumbai take a lead of 108 runs, said after the match. “Since they were not bowling at the stumps, you can’t predict how the pitch is behaving.”

When asked how tough it was to stay patient in such a situation, Iyer, who had 96 dot balls in his innings, said: “I wouldn’t say it was tough as once you know about the line and length the bowler is going to bowl, it’s quite easy. But at the same time you need to score runs too. We got a good start from our openers but there was a sudden collapse with those two wickets. When Surya (Yadav) and I came in, we decided to leave balls outside off and let the bowlers get tired.”

Iyer built a 127-run partnership with Yadav, who was unbeaten on 45, for the third wicket before stitching a 15-run partnership off 46 balls with captain Aditya Tare (13). Apart from RP Singh, none of the bowlers attacked the stumps and kept bowling on the sixth-seventh stump corridor. The spinners too, didn’t really build pressure with Hardik Patel conceding two wides in a single over for pitching deliveries way down the leg side.

“They’re on top currently and they’ve got the first-innings lead so they can do whatever they want to win if they want to win. We have to ensure that they don’t get to that. They’re bowling according to their strategy and we will play according to the situation,” added Iyer.