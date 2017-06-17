Smriti Mandhana 77 helps India women beat West Indies in World Cup practice game

Smriti Mandana hit an unbeaten 77 to guide India out of trouble and to a five-wicket win over West Indies women in a practice game on Friday in preparation for the ICC World Cup starting on June 24.

Mandana’s 99-ball innings, with nine fours and her 89–run unbroken sixth-wicket partnership with Mona Meshram (40 no) took India to 175/5 in 42.4 overs after they had restricted the Windies, runners-up of the last edition, to 174/9 in 50 overs at Leicester Grammar School in Great Glen, Leicester.

West Indies opener Hayley Matthews and skipper Stefanie Taylor both struck 50 after the Caribbean side elected to bat. But Mithali Raj’s side effected two run outs to rein in the inningsl. India were in trouble at 86 for five, with Shamilia Connell taking 3/42, before Mandana and Meshram rallied the side to victory.

India face England in their first match of the World Cup on June 24.